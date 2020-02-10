Redshirt junior Lukash Platil was the only nordic skier representing the University of Alaska Fairbanks at this weekend’s Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Qualifier in Aspen, Colorado.
The conference qualifier is an extra opportunity for skiers to earn qualification points for the NCAA Championships at the end of the season.
Platil finished 23rd in the 10-kilometer freestyle on Saturday with a time of 32 minutes, 12.9 seconds.
On Sunday he finished 15th in the 21k classic mass start race with 1:15:08.9.
Alaska’s head ski coach Eliska Albrigsten chose not to send the rest of the team to help keep the schedule more manageable for the athletes.
“It would be tough to add two extra weeks on the road to the team,” Albrigsten said, according to a UAF press release.
However, because Platil is a Colorado native, she felt he would better be able to endure the additional stress of the high-altitude.
Platil now returns to Fairbanks before traveling with the rest of the team to the University of Utah Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Salt Lake City.
