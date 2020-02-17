The University of Alaska Fairbanks collected five top-10 finishes on both Friday and Saturday at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference Championships at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, California, highlighted by a first place finish from Oda Bygdnes.
Bygdnes, a junior from Harstad, Norway, touched first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.71 seconds on Friday.
Bygdnes’ time of 54.99 in the time trial ranks her 14th in the Division II national rankings. Approximately the top 27 swimmers in each event qualify for the NCAA Swimming Championships in March. The official rankings list comes out Feb. 25.
Kaia Norbye, Erika Kakazu and Rachel Beal also earned top 10 finishes Friday.
Norbye finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.18. Kakazu’s 58.45 in the 100-yard backstroke was a season best and good for seventh place. Beal finished 10th in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:39.50.
Alaska’s 400-yard medley relay (Kakazu, Norbye, Bygenes and Whitney McArthur) finished fifth on Friday with a time of 3:56.03.
Kakazu kicked off Saturday with a 10th place finish for the Nanooks in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:06.92.
Norbye recorded a lifetime best of 51.95 in the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday, finishing ninth, followed in tenth by Bygdnes (52.55).
Caroline McCormick was the last Nanook to record an individual top-10 finish at the meet. She finished 10th in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:27.28.
Alaska finished the meet with the 400-yard freestyle relay. Norbye, McCormick, McArthur and Bygdnes finished sixth overall, touching in 3:35.11.
The conference championships concludes the season for the Nanooks unless an athlete or relay team qualifies for the national championships, which is scheduled to take place March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio.
Nanooks skiers place sixth
The University of Alaska Fairbanks nordic ski team finished sixth overall at the Utah Invitational, which took place Friday and Saturday in Soldier Hollow, Utah.
The Nanooks men’s team started the meet on Friday with a 10-kilometer freestyle. Tristian Sayre finished first for Alaska and 15th overall, recording a time of 21:49.7.
The women skied a 5k freestyle race Saturday. Mariel Pulles finished first for the Nanooks and seventh overall with a time of 13:46.7.
On Saturday, the men and women raced a 10k classic course. Christopher Kalev was the top finisher for the men’s team, placing 18th and putting up a time of 24:37.0.
Pulles again finished first for the women. She recorded a time of 28:38.5 for a 16th place finish.
The Nanooks next compete at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships in Bozeman, Montana, on Feb. 28 and 29.
