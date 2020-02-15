The University of Alaska Fairbanks collected two top-10 finishes Thursday in the Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference Championships at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, California.
Kaia Norbye raced to a fourth-place effort of 23.88 seconds in the women’s 50-yard freestyle. Nanooks teammate Whitney McArthur came in 13th in 24>41.
The Nanooks’ 200 freestyle relays posted top-20 times later Thursday.
UAF’s A team of Norbye, Erika Kakazu, McArthur and Oda Bygdnes combined for a fifth-place effort of 1 minute, 37.74 seconds. The Nanooks’ B team placed 18th in 1:44.18.
The Nanooks competed Friday in the 100 butterfly, 400 individual medley, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 400 medley relay.
The conference meet concludes today.
