The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team announced its five signees — two incoming freshmen and three transfers — who will add to the team’s roster for the 2020 season.
“We are very excited about this group of athletes and how they will fit into our program,” said head coach Brian Scott, according to a Tuesday press release. “The experience and skills they bring will add to the culture and competition we have developed within our program over the past few years.”
The group of five are joining a Nanooks squad which has seen a turn around in recent years. When Scott took over the program in 2015, the team finished 6-21 overall and 6-14 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 3-24 overall and 2-18 GNAC the following season.
The team’s turning point came in 2017 when the Nanooks improved to 12-17 overall and 5-15 GNAC. In 2018 they strung together their first winning season — 14-13 overall and 12-8 GNAC — the program’s first winning record since 2008.
They followed that up last season with another winning record (15-13 overall, 12-8 GNAC) and a fifth place finish in the 11-team conference.
The 2020 signing class includes two liberos, Ashlee Adams and Danielle Dodge, both junior college transfers. Adams previously attended Big Bend Community College where she recorded a career-high 27 digs in one game.
Dodge joins the Nanooks after a two year stint at Coffeyville Community College where she won an NJCAA National Championship in 2018.
She was also a one-time Conference Player of the Week winner as well as an NJCAA National Defensive Player of the Week in 2018. Dodge was named to the All-Conference and All-District Teams following her performance in 2019.
Marine Angely, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter originally from Sivry, France, joins the Nanooks after spending a year each at the Florida State College at Jacksonville and Xavier of Louisiana. Angely won the Gulf Coast Atlantic Conference Championship in 2018 at Xavier and was an FCSAA All-Conference First Team selection following her 2019 season at FSCJ.
Miya Ohms, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Taichung, Taiwan, is Scott’s fourth addition. The incoming freshman spent the previous four years at the Morrison Academy of Taichung, where she helped her team to three Asia Christian Schools Conference volleyball championships. In 2018 she was the ACSC Top Hitter and in 2019 she recorded 392 kills.
Incoming freshman Rilee White is the final signee for the Nanooks. The outside hitter joins the Nanooks from The Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies. During her high school career she recorded 1491 kills, 1012 digs and 91 blocks and was a four-time team MVP. She also played for the East Valley Juniors Volleyball Club, where she competed at the USAV National Championships at both the Open and National levels
“All of these athletes have competed at the highest level within their respective conference, school, and club affiliations and will be able to have a significant impact on our program,” said Scott about the incoming class.
“We are looking forward to being in the gym and raising the bar for our program with the addition of these new athletes to our talented returning squad.”
