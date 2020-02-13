The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s swimming team earned a third-place finish in a relay Wednesday during the opening races of the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, California.
Erika Kakazu, Kaia Norbye, Oda Bygdnes and Whitney McArthur combined to propel the Nanooks’ A squad to a third-place effort of 1 minute, 45.15 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay.
UAF’s B squad of Rachel Beal, Caroline McCormick, Jessica Williamson and Kyleigh McArthur finished in 1:55.68 for 16th place.
The Nanooks got a top-10 finish in the 800 freestyle relay, as McCormick, Tori Shoemaker, Kyleigh McArthur and Camille Dayton collectively placed ninth in 8:07.86.
Shoemaker, McCormick and Rachel Beal raced in the 1,000-yard freestyle.
Shoemaker paced the trio, placing eighth in 10:33.87, which also is the sixth-fastest time in Nanooks history for the event.
McCormick also had a personal best with a 15th-place effort of 10:42.44 and Beal recorded a season-best race of 10:47.76 for 18th place.
“The lady Nanooks got us off to a strong start tonight for the first day of the conference championships,’’ Nanooks head coach Becca Weiland said in a UAF news release.
“Shoemaker and Caroline McCormick popped off incredible time drops tonight in their 1,000s and our relays also started off on a strong note. Can’t wait to see what we can achieve tomorrow (today).”
The conference meet resumes today and runs through Saturday.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter: @newsminersports.