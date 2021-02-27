The Alaska Nanooks Nordic ski team had a strong showing this weekend at the RMISA Championships and NCAA qualifiers in Midway, Utah.
The Nanooks women finished in second place overall both days at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, led by sophomore Mariel Pulles and freshman Kendall Kramer. The men’s team finished fourth on Friday and fifth on Saturday. Sophomore Mike Ophoff was the top finisher for UAF on Friday, in fourth place, while Christopher Kalev led the team on Saturday, finishing in eighth.
On Friday, the Nanooks picked up 139 team points, 72 on the women’s side and 67 for the men.
Pulles led the Nanooks in Friday’s 5K classic race. She finished third overall with a time of 15:40.8, earning 34 team points for the Nanooks. Kramer made it into the top 10 with a time of 16:28.0 for 23 team points. Catherine Reed-Metayer picked up a 22nd place finish in 18:03.8 and 15 team points.
Rya Berrigan and Sage Robine were the final two Nanooks to cross the finish line, in 25th and 29th place with times of 18:28.5 and 20:23.5 respectively.
In the men’s 10K classic race on Friday, Ophoff led the Nanooks, finishing fourth with a time of 25:43:3, which was good for 31 team points. Christopher Kalev was next for UAF, grabbing 10th place with a time of 26:18.4 and 22 team points.
Logan Mowry was the final Nanook to collect team points for UAF, finishing in 22nd place with a time of 27:34.6. The final two Alaska racers to cross the finish line were Lukash Platil in 25th and Patrick Marbacher in 30th. Their times were 28:04.02 and 29:31.9, respectively.
On Saturday, the Nanooks pulled in In Saturday’s women’s 15K freestyle race, UAF finished with 72 total points, behind Utah’s 106.
Pulles again led the UAF women, finishing fourth in 44:50.4 for 31 points. Kramer was sixth in 45:28.9 for 27 points. Berrigan finished in 22nd place at 50:04.7, Reed-Metayer in 25th with 53:00.3 and Sage Rabine in 28th with 56:06.6.
On the men’s side, UAF collected 59 team points on the 20K freestyle course. Kalev had the highest finish, placing eighth in 51:44.5 for 23 points, followed by Mowry, whose 53:05.6 time was good for 14th place and 17 points. Ophoff was next, in 16th place with a 53:29.7. Platl was right behind him in 17th place in 54:00.9.
Search for new UAF athletic director underway
The Alaska Nanooks are looking for their next athletic director, according to an announcement Saturday by Chancellor Dan White.
UAF School of Management faculty member Peggy Keiper has been serving in the role as interim athletic director since Feb1. She succeeded Keith Champagne, who had been serving a dual role as vice chancellor for student affairs and athletic director for the previous 18 months. Champagne has continued in his role as vice chancellor.
A committee, made up of a knowledgeable and diverse group from within the campus community, will begin reviewing candidates on or after March 15 with hopes to select an applicant to fill the position before or by June 2021.
Kurt Patberg, senior vice president of Athletics Staffing and Consultants, has been secured to execute this search as well as the Associate Athletic Director of Compliance.
Applications for the new position can be submitted at https://bit.ly/2NCeY2f. Nominations, questions or inquiries can be forwarded to Patberg at kpatberg.asc@gmail.com.
The review of applications will begin on March 7. Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532. Email sports@newsminer.com