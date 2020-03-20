After leading the NCAA in Division II with 3.83 steals per game and ranking third with 26.7 points per game in his first year wearing blue and gold, University of Alaska Fairbanks junior guard Shadeed Shabazz was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Men’s Basketball All-West Region Team on March 13.
The honor adds to Shabazz’s long list of accolades. After the regular season, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference named him Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a unanimous First Team All-GNAC selection.
Throughout the 30-game season, Shabazz recorded 30 or more points in 12 outings and had three 40-plus-point games. He scored his season-high of 43 points twice — on Dec. 7 against Concordia and on Feb. 6 at Western Washington.
His 42-point performance on March 5 in the GNAC Championships quarterfinals helped the Nanooks to a 91-88 come-from-behind win over Western Oregon and to the team’s first postseason victory since 2016.
Shabazz’s 798 total points broke the GNAC’s single-season record and his 4.2 assists per game through GNAC play was a conference-best this season.
He finished the season with 115 total steals as the only DII player to break 100 this season.
“I am very happy for Shadeed for receiving this award. It is a great honor and it is very well deserved. I could not be more proud of him; he got better and better as the year went on,” said Nanooks head coach Greg Sparling, according to a UAF press release.
The West Region’s sports information directors vote for the D2CCA team. All-American Teams have yet to be announced.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.