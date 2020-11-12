The Alaska Nanooks and the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves are set to play their final season in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
While the Nanooks are set to go independent beginning next season, the UAA Seawolves are hoping their program won’t melt away. They are faced with the task of raising $3 million by February for the program to continue after this season. Half of the money must be guaranteed, the other half pledged and all of this done over the next three months.
The “Save SeawolfHockey” organization is raising money to save the ice hockey program. They are planning on an alumni fundraising spectacular the second weekend in December.
Organizers are planning an alumni contest between former Nanooks and Seawolves skaters at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena. Details, including streaming of the game, are still being worked out at this time.
More information on the University of Alaska Anchorage #SaveSeawolfHockey can be found on twitter.
The Seawolves are hoping to raise money and save their program like two other programs have also done recently. The Arizona State Sun Devils have a commitment to their program, one that will have a new arena in the next couple of years and hopefully conference affiliation. They have a scheduling agreement with the Big Ten schools this season.
And the Alabama Huntsville Chargers, who resurrected their program after it was cut earlier this year, now have a 10-year deal that will put $1.7 million annually into the “Hockey Capital of the South.” They, like Arizona State, are looking to build a new on-campus facility and find a league to join in the near future.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.