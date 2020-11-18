Staff Report
The University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team edged No. 14 Memphis Tigers by three points over the weekend, only to fall to the No. 3 ranked Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday at the Patricia C. Lamar Army National Guard Readiness Center in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Nanooks are coming off a weekend sweep of the Tigers.
“On day one, Alaska ran the tables, outshooting the Tigers in both smallbore and air rifle. In smallbore, they outscored Memphis 2334-2317 with their newcomer, Marina Gonzalez Mago leading the way for the ‘Nooks,” according to a statement from the team on Monday.
“On day two, Memphis grabbed a one-point edge in smallbore, outscoring the ‘Nooks 2331-2330. Despite this, a four-point advantage (2367-2363) in air rifle handed the win over to Alaska by a tight margin of three points.”
Kellen McAferty took home the top individual spot with an aggregate score of 1179. He also grabbed the top spot in smallbore with a 589. Liam Eberhart and Daniel Enger both grabbed a 581 for the Nanooks while Jessica Boyce and Gonzalez Mago finished with a 579 and 575, respectively.
In air rifle, Eberhart led the way for the ‘Nooks as he shot a career-high 595, surpassing his previous career-high of 587. With that, he also surpassed his previous aggregate career-high. Boyce added a 592. Enger and McAferty checked in with their own 590s and Rylan Kissell shot a 589.
Eberhart was happy with the PR on Sunday.
“It felt great! I know I left points on the table there, so I look forward to getting what I can out of the next competition,” he said in a news release. “I enjoyed watching my teammates shoot their best and have a great time doing it.”
The Nanooks were ranked No. 5 after their sweep in Memphis.
On Tuesday, the Nanooks faced off with one of the top teams in the NCAA, Ole Miss.
They were consistent, shooting 4697 after shooting a 4698 on Saturday, but Ole Miss topped them in the X count.
The Nanooks will be in action in Oxford again Thursday, taking on Georgia Southern University in both smallbore and air rifle.
It will be the last set of matches for the Nanooks in 2020. They will take off for the holidays before returning in 2021 and hosting TCU on Jan. 16-17.
