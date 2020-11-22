The University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team ended the first part of its season with a decisive win over Georgia Southern on Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi.
The final score of 4693-4579 is the Nanook’s largest margin of victory since Feb. 17, 2018, when they knocked-off UA at Birmingham, 4688-4519. The Nanooks are 3-1 as they head into holiday break.
Rifle coach Will Anti said it was a great trip to the team.
“They had a lot of great performances,” Anti said in a news release Thursday. “Today’s was most impressive in my eyes. To put an effort like that forth on the final day of a long road trip highlights this team’s resiliency and grittiness.”
Daniel Enger led the way for the Nanooks in the overall-aggregate scoring. He posted a score of 1178 with a 584 in smallbore and 594 in air rifle. The Nanooks claimed the next six top individual placements with Rylan Kissell coming in second with an aggregate score of 1177. Liam Eberhart rounded out the top three with an aggregate score of 1172.
In smallbore, the Nanooks outshot the Eagles, 2326-2265 as Kellen McAferty took the top spot, shooting a 587. Kissell followed closely behind with a score of 585 and Enger posted a 584 for a third place finish.
Air rifle saw a similar outcome as the Nanooks ran away with the top-five spots in the standings. Enger was the top shooter in air, posting a score of 594, completing his aggregate high score. Kissell followed in second again, this time with a 592 and Haley Castillo moved up to third in air, also shooting a 592.
Jessica Boyce (4th, 592), Eberhart (5th, 589), Marina Gonzalez Mago (7th, 587) and McAferty (8th, 581) wrapped up the air rifle standings and 2020 competition for the Nanooks.
“I was especially pleased with Rylan and Daniel today,” Anti said. “Both put together great smallbore and air gun performances. It’s not easy to put them both together on the same day.
“We accomplished everything we were looking for on this trip,” he said. “I want to thank our entire administration for the support and trust they placed in our team and coaching staff. We are excited to get back to Fairbanks and continue working.”
The Nanooks will have the rest of 2020 off and are scheduled to host Texas Christian University in the third week of January.
