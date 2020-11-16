The No. 11-ranked Alaska Nanooks rifle team traveled to Memphis, Tenn. to take on the No. 14-ranked Memphis Tigers. On day one, Saturday, of their two-day series the ‘Nooks grabbed the victory, outshooting the Tigers, 4698-4670.
In smallbore, the Nanooks outshot Memphis, 2334-2317. They were led by freshman Marina Gonzalez Mago, who in her collegiate debut, shot a 588, tying her for the best smallbore score of the day. Taylor Gibson of Memphis shot a 588 as well. Alongside the freshman, the Nanooks were guided by a 583 from Daniel Enger, 582 from Liam Eberhart, 581 from Kellen McAferty and finally a 571 from fellow-freshman, Rylan Kissell.
In air rifle, Kissell led the way with an impressive 593 in his collegiate debut. Just behind him with a 592 was Jessica Boyce. McAferty checked in with a 591 of his own, while Eberhart (588) and Enger (584) rounded out the squad for air rifle. The Nanooks won in air rifle, 2364-2353.
In the final individual standings, the Nanooks claimed spots two through seven and tenth, as Boyce came in as the top-finisher on day one for Alaska with an aggregate score of 1178. Behind her was Gonzalez Mago (3rd, 1174), McAferty (4th, 1172), Eberhart (5th, 1170), Enger (6th, 1167), Kissell (7th, 1164) and Castillo (10th, 1160).
This victory gives Alaska four consecutive opening day victories dating back to the 2017-18 season when they defeated Ohio State in Fairbanks to open that campaign.
“Tomorrow is a fresh day, we have nothing to shy away from or protect so we will look to be aggressive and disciplined. Most of all we will enjoy the performance and the opportunity to compete,” nanooks coach Will Anti said, according to a news release.
The teams met again on Sunday with the Nanooks shooting a near identical overall score as the previous day to beat the Tigers 4697-4694 in a close contest.