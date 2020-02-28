The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team missed an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s six-team postseason tournament on Thursday, losing 78-73 on the road to the GNAC’s last place team, Concordia University.
The Nanooks currently sit at seventh place in the GNAC, just below fellow 10-9 team Central Washington. CWU and UAF split their regular season games, but the Wildcats have the edge, as they have a better record against teams with an above .500 win percentage.
Regardless of whether or not the Nanooks win Saturday’s regular season finale against third place Western Oregon, in order for Alaska to grab a playoff spot, CWU will have to lose its season finale against first place Seattle Pacific.
If the Nanooks earn a tournament berth, it would be their first postseason appearance in four years. During the 2015-16 season they lost to top seed Western Oregon 78-71 in the championship game.
The Nanooks grabbed a five-point lead with 9:12 remaining in the game against the Cavaliers, but an 11-point second half performance from Concordia’s Xavier Smith helped close the gap and secure the win.
Shadeed Shabazz had a team-high 27 points for the Nanooks, followed by Koby Huerta with 12 and Mawich Kachjaani with 10.
Shabazz, Kachjaani, Spencer Sweet and Alex Sommerfield each pulled down six rebounds.
The Nanooks tip off against Western Oregon at 3:15 p.m. AKST Saturday in Monmouth, Oregon.
UAF women fall to Concordia
The UAF women were limited to 21.9% shooting from the field in their 63-48 road loss to Concordia on Thursday.
The Nanooks are ranked 10th in the 11 team conference with a 2-17 conference record and 7-21 overall record.
Sam Tolliver was the only Nanook to reach double-figures with 15 points. She shot 3-for-21 from the field, 2-for-12 from three-point range and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Jocelyn Gandara, who tops the GNAC with a 19 points per game average, was limited to just nine points on Thursday making three of 19 attempts from the floor. She led the team with nine rebounds.
UAF and Concordia (6-21 overall, 5-14 GNAC) entered the half tied 26-26. The Nanooks trailed by five points with 6:12 left in the game, but the Cavaliers closed out the game with a 12-2 run.
Alaska wraps up its season with a road game against the GNAC’s last place team, Western Oregon, at 1 p.m. AKST on Saturday in Monmouth.
