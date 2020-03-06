The sixth seeded University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team opened the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament with a 91-88 comeback win on Thursday, upsetting third seeded Western Oregon at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.
The win advances Alaska to today’s first semifinal game against the tournament’s two seed Western Washington and is the team’s first postseason win since the 2015-16 season.
Shadeed Shabazz put up 42 points in the win. His 24-point first half effort, in which he went 7-for-11 from the field, 4-for-5 from behind the arc, and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line, was critical in keeping the Nanooks in the game heading into halftime.
Despite Shabazz’s incredible first-half performance, the Wolves outshot the Nanooks in the first half, making 61.8% from the field and 50% of three-pointers compared to Alaska’s 52.5% and 42.3%. The discrepancy was enough to send the Nanooks to the locker room at intermission trailing 59-44.
Tides turned for the Nanooks in the second half, as it took them just under five minutes to erase the 15-point deficit and tie the game at 63-63.
Shabazz had 18 more points for the Nanooks after the break. Koby Huerta, who had eight points for the Nanooks in the first half tallied 10 more in the second.
Alex Sommerfield was the only other Nanooks to reach double-figures, scoring 10 points off the bench. UAF center Mawich Kachjaani pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and Shabazz recorded a team-best four steals.
“I thought our guys stayed the course, he (Shabazz) had a great night tonight, 42 points but I thought when he went out we didn’t panic … our guys stayed the course and I thought they did a very nice job,” Nanooks head coach Greg Sparling said, according to a UAF press release.
Alaska tips off against Western Washington today at 11 a.m. AKST at the Royal Brougham Pavilion.
