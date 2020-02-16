The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team struggled Saturday afternoon at the Patty Center, as the Nanooks fell 94-52 to the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
Junior guard Shadeed Shabazz, who had been scoring consistently in the 30-point range, was held to three points Saturday, and the Nanooks, as a team, shot 29.7 % from the field (19 for 64).
The Nanooks, who at 10-14 overall and 9-7 conference are tied for fifth place with the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, were also outrebounded 50 to 25 by the Crusaders, of Nampa, Idaho.
Northwest Nazarene had a significant advantage — 41-19 — in defensive rebounds.
Senior guard Spencer Sweet was the only Nanooks player to score in double figures, as he finished with 16 points. Junior forward Alex Sommerfield had nine points and freshman point guard Marcus Lee contributed eight.
The Crusaders, 13-8 overall and 10-6 GNAC, for a three-way tie for second place, had five players with double-digit points.
Jayden Bezzant had game highs of 25 points and five assists. Ezekiel Alley scored 18 points on the Alaska Airlines Court, while Adalberto Diaz dropped in 13 points and Jaylen Fox scored 11. Sam Roth rounded out the quintet with 10 points.
Olamilekan Adetunji produced a game-high 11 rebounds while scoring nine points for Northwest Nazarene, which finished 58.7 % from the field (37 for 63).
The Nanooks collectively shot 7 for 24 from 3-point range (29.2%) and were 7 for 17 at the free-throw line. The Crusaders finished 13-25 (52 %) in treys and were 7 for 13 (53.8%) from the line.
The Nanooks also were hurt by having six second-chance points in th game to the Crusaders’ 16.
The visitors also had 40 points in the paint to the host team’s 20.
Northwest Nazarene received 35 points from its players coming off the bench, while UAF got 24 from its reserves.
The Nanooks visit the Seawolves at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alaska Airlines Center at the UAA campus.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.