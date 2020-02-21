It seemed appropriate that the first double digit-point spread of Thursday’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference game between University of Alaska Fairbanks and Montana State University Billings was delivered on a layup by Nanooks' redshirt junior Zach Hatch with an assist from senior Jalon McCullough.
It was senior day for UAF (11-15, 10-8 GNAC) and, in addition to fighting for the last spot in the six-team conference tournament, the two teammates were celebrating their final game in the Patty Center, which they would go on to win 71-68 in nail-biting fashion.
They also happened to be the only two Nanooks remaining from the 2017-18 season, Mick Durham’s seventh and final season as head coach. On Thursday, Durham stood in front of the Yellowjackets’ bench as second-year head coach of MSUB (10-15, 5-12 GNAC), coaching against his two former athletes.
Senior Spencer Sweet, Alaska’s number two player this season who’s averaged 13.4 points per game, made the most of his last minutes on the Alaska Airlines Court.
“My big thing coming into tonight was I wanted to keep a lot of positivity going. Every once and a while I kind of struggle myself with kind of getting down a little bit…
“I even had a chat with my mom before the game. I said, ‘No matter what, whether I’m taking a game-winning shot or I’m just waving a towel on the bench I’m going to do it the hardest I can. I’m going to play the hardest I can and do everything I can to try and get us a playoff spot to keep the season alive.’”
Sweet’s energy was evident early. He scored 10 of the Nanooks first 14 points and pulled down five rebounds in the opening six minutes.
Hatch and McCullough doubled up to grab the 11-point lead just over nine minutes into the game. The Nanooks twice extended the spread to 14 points in the first half, but the Yellowjackets reined in the senior day energy and tied the game 37-37 heading into halftime.
The teams knotted the game five times and exchanged leads six in the second half.
With the Nanooks ahead by just one point with 29 seconds remaining and Zharon Richmond heading to the freethrow line for MSUB, it felt like Alaska’s postseason chances might be on life support .
Richmond went 2-for-2 to grab a 68-67 lead for MSUB.
Fifteen seconds later, Shadeed Shabazz — Alaska’s star guard who leads the GNAC with 25.6 points per game and the NCAA with 3.84 steals per game — grabbed a pass from Alex Sommerfield just inside the three-point line and the Patty Center fell quite.
Shabazz hesitated, dribbled, faked a step to his right and then sunk a long two-pointer for a 69-68 lead with 13 seconds remaining.
Ten seconds later McCullough drew a foul and grabbed the last two points for the Nanooks at the charity stripe.
“I was honestly just trying not to think about it too much. Just acting like it was just another shot, just another free throw,” said McCullough, who is also Monroe Catholic alum.
“Being from Fairbanks… every night before games I’ve got guys texting me, ‘What time is the game tomorrow?’ and all that. So I told Zach before the game I just wanted to come out and play as hard as I possibly could for my teammates and my coaches and for everybody who came to watch me play.”
A last second three-point attempt from the Yellowjackets’ Brendan Howard came up short, securing the win for Alaska.
The win keeps the Nanooks ranked sixth in the conference standings, the last qualifying spot for the conference playoffs, just above 8-9 Central Washington and below 10-7 University of Alaska Anchorage.
Shabazz led the team with 22 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 five from three-point range. He also bumped up his steals average, tallying six.
Sweet was next best on offense, dropping 17 points while shooting 6-for-12 from the floor and 3-for-7 from behind the arc. He also brought down a team-high eight boards — four offensive and four defensive.
Quinn Daugharty, the fourth and final senior celebrating his final game in blue and gold, delivered four points and six rebounds.
Alaska concludes the regular season with a two-game road trip against last place Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, and second place Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon.
Tip-off against Concordia is set for 6:30 p.m. AKST Thursday. The game against Western Oregon starts at 3:15 p.m. AKST Saturday.
Nanooks women fall to Vikings
Junior guard Jocelyn Gandara recorded a game-high double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds, but the University of Alaska Fairbanks suffered a 81-64 loss to the Western Washington Vikings earlier Thursday night on the Alaska Airlines Court.
Gandara and the Vikings’ Emma Duff shared the game’s rebounding lead.
Senior guard Sabrina Ungaro chipped in 15 points for the Nanooks, who, at 7-19 overall and 2-15 GNAC, are tied for 10th place with the Western Oregon Wolves.
The third-place Vikings, of Bellingham, Washington, were led by Anna Schweke’s 16 points.
Avery Dykstra and Lexie Bland dropped in 13 each and Kelsey Rogers scored 12 for the Vikings, 18-7 overall and 12-5 GNAC.
UAF plays its last game of the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Simon Fraser Clan, of Burnaby, British Columbia.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports. News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin contributed to this report.