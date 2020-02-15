The University of Alaska Fairbanks overcame an early two-goal deficit to earn its fourth tie of the season and secured the extra point in 3-on-3 overtime against Bowling Green on Friday at the Carlson Center.
Both the Nanooks and Falcons are battling for home ice in the eight-team Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs, an advantage reserved for the top four teams at the end of conference play.
Alaska (12-9-4-2) entered the series in fourth place with 40 points, two points ahead of fifth place Michigan Tech and four points behind third place Northern Michigan. Bowling Green (10-10-3-2) entered the series in sixth place with 34 points.
Although Alaska has now extended its lead on Bowling Green by a point, the Falcons still have four games left in their conference schedule compared to the Nanooks’ two, giving them two additional opportunities remaining to clinch home ice.
The Falcons struck early and then went cold on Friday.
Alec Rauhauser scored first for the Falcons, 8:41 into the game. The senior defenseman swooped in from the left faceoff circle to the right side of the crease where he backhanded the puck behind Alaska goaltender Gustavs Grigals for the 1-0 lead.
With 1:41 remaining in the opening period, 46 seconds into a 5-on-3 opportunity, the Falcons tacked on another when Brandon Kruse’s wrist shot from the right side of the goal was deflected, but his rebound attempt found the net.
The Nanooks started their comeback midway through the second period, capitalizing on a Bowling Green penalty.
Junior forward Steven Jandric picked up a pass from his brother, sophomore defenseman Chris Jandric, skated down the right side and one-timed the puck to Colton Leiter, who buried it with fourteen seconds left in the power play.
The Jandric brothers teamed up again to score another power play goal to tie the game with just over 10 minutes remaining in the final frame and 2:30 left in the Falcons’ major penalty.
Steven faked a shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle and then tapped the puck over to his brother who was posted in the high slot. Chris’ shot fired past the Bowling Green goalie knotting the game at 2-2. Kylar Hope was credited with the secondary assist.
Kylar Hope found the net 45 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime to secure the extra point for the Nanooks.
The Nanooks and Falcons face off again today at 7:07 p.m. at the Carlson Center.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.