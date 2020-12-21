Teddy Bear Toss

Braving 15 degrees below zero, members of the Alaska Nanook hockey team and Face-Off Club collected 129 teddy bears at their modified teddy bear toss Saturday afternoon in front of the Patty Center. The teddy bears will be donated Santa's Helpers. Courtesy Bruce Chech

