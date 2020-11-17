The Alaska Nanooks hockey team informed the WCHA Monday that they will opt in for the 2020-21 hockey season.
The league will officially try to start, COVID pending, with conference games beginning Jan. 1.
With UAA opting out, the league is down to nine teams with each team playing 16 contests that will count in the standings.
The Nanooks just last week were finally able to get the entire team on the ice for practices after mandates limited the number of skaters were finally lifted.
With no Seawolves program this season, the Nanooks have lost four non-league games slated for December and two conference-contests that were set to be played home-and-home at the end of February.
Again COVID numbers pending, the Nanooks are set to open up the season in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on Jan. 1-2 at the Lake Superior Lakers.
First home action at the Patty Center Ice Arena with no fans in the stands will be the following weekend, Jan. 8-9, as they host the Northern Michigan Wildcats.