Fairbanks Ice Dogs right winger Bret Link will continue his hockey career right here in Fairbanks next season; he’ll just be wearing a different sweater.
Link verbally committed on Monday to play college hockey for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Link, who’s from Anchorage, is in the middle of his second season with the Ice Dogs after coming to the team last season as a senior in high school. Link’s commitment to the Nanooks comes as the Ice Dogs wait to resume an unusual and trying season.
The Ice Dogs have only been able to play four games this season, but Link has made the most of them, already notching two goals.
The Ice Dogs had found a temporary home in Marshall, Minnesota, a location close to other teams in their NAHL Midwest Division. There, the team had planned play through December in order to get the season underway without traveling to and from Alaska in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with COVID-19 on the rise in the Midwest, Ice Dogs players are back in their home towns, waiting and hoping to resume the season after the holidays.
Link is back home in Anchorage and said that even though his team had to leave Marshall early, playing there was a memorable experience. “It was really cool playing in Minnesota,” Link said. “The community in Marshall was really awesome.”
Link said his experience playing for the Ice Dogs has played a big role in his choice to commit to the Nanooks.
“The community of Fairbanks,” Link said when asked why he wants to continue his hockey career in the Interior. “I’ve loved living in Fairbanks, absolutely loved it.”
“I’ve always grown up wanting to stay in Alaska as long as I can and play hockey here,” Link said.
Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said Link has shown a new level of confidence in the limited time he’s been able to spend on the ice during his second NAHL season.
“This year you can see that he’s come in with a little more confidence, and we expect him to produce for us regularly,” Stewart said. “We’re excited for him to be able to continue on to the next step and play college hockey.”
Link is excited to play for the Nanooks, but said he knows there’s still work to do in an Ice Dogs sweater. Despite the challenges of playing a season that’s faced a lot of uncertainty and interruption, Link said the goal remains the same, to win the Robertson Cup.
