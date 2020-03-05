Shadeed Shabazz achieved a triple-double off the court Wednesday, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks junior guard collected three of the four yearly awards among the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball honors.
On the eve of the GNAC Championship Tournament in his hometown of Seattle, Shabazz was voted by the 11 coaches in the NCAA Division II conference as the GNAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
The 6-foot-1 communications major shared the Defensive Player of the Year honor with Seattle Pacific junior guard Harry Cavell.
Shabazz landed, too, on the first team of the GNAC All-Conference Team. The transfer from Iowa Western College also is the third UAF junior student-athlete in the 2019-20 academic year to receive a GNAC newcomer of the year honor.
Averee Reynolds, an outside hitter, received the award in the fall for volleyball. Jocelyn Gandara, a guard, gained the recognition Wednesday for women’s basketball.
Shabazz ended the regular season as the leading scorer in the GNAC and the sixth-best in Division II with an average of 26 points per game. scored 20 more points in 20 of his 28 games in first season with the Nanooks. He also compiled 11 games with 30-plus points.
He dropped in 43 points in two GNAC this season — a 116-111 win over the Concordia Cavaliers on Dec. 7 at the UAF Patty Center and a 96-85 victory over the Western Washington Vikings in Bellingham, Washington.
Shabazz leads Division II with 3.93 steals per game and he ranked fifth in the GNAC in the regular season with 3.57 assists per game.
The Nanooks, who finished the regular season at 11-17 overall and 10-10 GNAC for sixth place, meets the third-seeded Western Oregon Wolves in the GNAC Championship Tournament in a quarterfinal atThe 11 a.m. AKST today in Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University.
It’s the first postseason appearance for the Nanooks since 2016.
The winner advances to a semifinal against second-seeded Western Washington at 11 a.m. AKST Friday.
The winners in the semifinal round play for the title at 4 p.m. AKST Saturday.
The GNAC tournament champion also gets an automatic berth in the West Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament.