This week we highlight Liam Eberhart of the @NanooksRifle team. Eberhart is a Fairbanks native and is entering his fifth year with the Nanooks after taking a redshirt season in 2019-20.
Question: What year are you at UAF and what is your major?
Answer: Fifth year senior of computer engineering.
Q: Where are you from (hometown) and what high school did you go to?
A: From Fairbanks, Alaska. Went to high school at Lathrop High School.
Q: What sports did you play growing up? High school? Which was your favorite?
A: Growing up I played a lot of soccer, ultimate frisbee. I started rifle in high school and have stuck with it ever since.
Q: What made you choose the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Alaska Nanooks?
A: I chose to attend UAF because it was at home, I wanted to keep the support network that I have around this town and I already knew most of the team, so trying out and making it onto the team is one of the greatest things that have happened to me.
Q: How long have you been shooting and who first taught you how to play?
A: I have been shooting competitively for about nine years now. I would say I started shooting in general at about 5 or 6? My father was in the military and taught gun safety very early on.
Q: What is your favorite thing about Alaska Nanooks rifle?
A: My favorite thing is that we are a family; it is a wonderful feeling to know you have people that you can talk to and bounce ideas off of.
Q: If you could pick one person to be stuck on an island with, who would it be and why?
A: If I could pick one person to be stuck on an island with, I think it would be my housemate, Nick. We get along great and he works really hard, so we would be doing our best to get off that island. Even if we can’t leave, we will make that the best damn island there is.
Q: What is your favorite memory of shooting?
A: My favorite memory of shooting would probably be conferences two years ago, when they were hosted up here. We got to shoot in the gym (probably the last time they let us do that without lots more bullet stopping power) and it was the most amazing experience ever.
Q: Do you have a favorite athlete?
A: Not really? I don’t follow many other sports.
Q: Do you have a role model?
A: I would probably go cheesy and say my dad and grandfathers, they have got things figured out and provide for their families while being able to do their own things.
Q: If you could only go to one restaurant in Fairbanks for the rest of your life, which one would it be and what would you order?
A: I am assuming this also counts food vendors in like the fair and Farmers Market, I would eat at M&T Vietnamese forever, The owner, Mrs. Lihn, makes some of the best food in Fairbanks, I would say.
Q: Who is your favorite teacher at UAF and what do they teach?
A: It’s a tie between Stephen Stephens with electrical engineering, and Dejan Raskovic with computer engineering focus classes. Dr. Raskovic would come out on top, as he has taught me many lessons over the years — even though they were sometimes hard on me — they were important to learn.
Q: What’s your all-time favorite song?
A: All time favorite song would have to be “Paranoia” — “Pop Smoke,” “Gunna” and “Young Thug.”
Q: What are your plans for post-graduation?
A: Post grad, I would like to get into research and development somewhere, though I could also stick to my helpdesk job and move into server stuff, that is quite interesting.
Q: The hardest part about being a student-athlete is ...?
A: Homework, I would much rather there not be homework.
Q: Where is your dream home located?
A: Alaska, or somewhere that gets four seasons and is not too hot in the summer. 90 is max for me!
Q: What is something you would say to your freshman self?
A: Straighten up and fly right! Strike that balance of work and play early on.
Q: Casual or fancy dressed?
A: Honestly, fancy dress is way more work, but once you have a good fitted suit it is amazing! So fancy!