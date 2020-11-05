This week in Getting to Know You, the weekly Q&A with Alaska Nanooks student-athletes, we meet Jocelyn Gandara. Gandara plays for the women’s basketball team and is entering her senior year. She was named to the All-GNAC Second Team in 2019-20 and was also named the GNAC Newcomer of the Year after transferring to Alaska from Lassen Community College.
Question: What year are you at UAF and what is your major?
Answer: Senior, criminal justice.
Q: Where are you from (hometown) and what high school did you go to?
A: El Paso, Texas, Parkland High School.
Q: What sports did you play growing up? High school? Which was your favorite?
A: Soccer, baseball, softball, track, cross country, basketball. My favorite has to be basketball.
Q: What made you choose the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Alaska Nanooks?
A: Once-in-a-lifetime experience to see Alaska. The faculty, staff, and my coach are the best people I’ve met.
Q: How long have you been playing basketball and who first taught you how to play?
A: I’ve been hooping since I was 8, so 14 years now and still counting. My mom’s best friend (Karla) was actually the first person to put a ball in my hand.
Q: Give us a fun fact about Jocelyn Gandara that most may not know.
A: I am a big fan of anime, I love food, I love God, and my first language is Spanish, which I am fluent at.
Q: What is your favorite thing about Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball?
A: I would say our gear is always on point. Coach loves making us look fly with our nice gear.
Q: If you could pick one person to be stuck on an island with, who would it be and why?
A: I would pick my boyfriend not because of our relationship but this man saved my life. He is my best friend and plays a big factor in my life.
Q: What is your favorite memory of basketball?
A: I have too many favorite memories of basketball but one time when I was in high school I was elected to go to Colorado Springs and try out for the USA 3x3 team.
Q: Do you have a favorite athlete?
A: Michael Jordan.
Q: Do you have a role model?
A: Kobe Bryant.
Q: If you could only go to one restaurant in Fairbanks for the rest of your life, which one would it be and what would you order?
A: Taco King and I would order the carne asada plate.
Q: Who is your favorite teacher at UAF and what do they teach?
A: Professor Rob Duke, he teaches criminal justice.
Q: What’s your all-time favorite song?
A: “The Resistance” by Drake.
Q: What are your plans for post-graduation?
A: I plan to play overseas anywhere making money playing the game I love.
Q: The hardest part about being a student-athlete is ….?
A: Keeping up with your classes.
Q: Where is your dream home located?
A: California.
Q: Favorite professional sports team
A: LAKERS BABY!!
Q: What is something you would say to your freshman self?
A: Stay focused at all times, people are watching you.
Q: Casual or fancy dressed?
A: Casual.