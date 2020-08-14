The University of Alaska Fairbanks didn’t have to look far for a new head coach for its cross-country running and Nordic skiing teams. The Nanooks announced Thursday that Eliska Albrigtsen, who has been the acting head coach since May 2019, can drop the word “acting” from her title.
She’s officially in charge now.
“I am happy to be hired as the official head coach for cross country and skiing,” she said in the announcement. “Having been the acting head coach, this role doesn’t bring much change to our four teams but brings much needed stability within our programs. In these instable pandemic times, it is the one thing that can make a big difference for our student-athletes, and that is why I am truly excited for the seasons to come.”
Albrigtsen joined the Nanooks as an assistant coach of the program in 2018. She was named acting head coach in May 2019 following the departure of head coach Nick Crawford, who coached the UAF cross-country running and ski programs from 2015 until early in 2019.
Albrigtsen previously served as the head coach and junior development coach for the Central Cross Country Skiing organization in Madison, Wisconsin, according to information provided by UAF. The organization is the governing body for cross-country skiing in a 10-state region of the central United States and is recognized by U.S. Ski and Snowboard and the United States Olympic Committee. She was also the program manager and junior head coach for the Madison Nordic Ski Club and helped as the community’s Olympic development coach.
Albrigtsen skied for the NCAA Division 1 program at the University of Colorado at Boulder from 2009-2013. She was an NCAA individual national champion, winning the 15-kilometer classic race in 2011. She had several honors with the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association.
Keith Champagne, UAF’s vice chancellor for student affairs and athletics, toured Albrigtsen’s background.
“I am excited and pleased to have a head coach of Eliska’s caliber and comprehensive background to lead out world class cross country running and Nordic skiing programs,” he said in Thursday’s announcement. “She has the expertise and experience to build a powerhouse program for years to come.”
UAF now has all of its head coaching slots filled.
The Nanooks on Aug. 8 announced the hiring of William Anti as head coach of the co-ed rifle team. Anti spent four years as a member of the West Virginia University team, which won national titles in 2016 and 2017 in his first two years and was runner-up in 2018 and 2019. He is also a four-time Great America Rifle Conference champion.
And on July 29 the Nanooks announced the hiring of Cameron Kainer, the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin, in Odessa, as the new head coach of the women’s swim team.