The University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Airlines Court saw its game last action of the 2019-20 school year when the women’s basketball team played its last game home game of the season against Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Simon Fraser of Burnaby, British Columbia on Saturday.
The game was also the last in the Patty Center for Nanooks’ seniors Kylie Wallace, Sabrina Ungaro and Brittany Richards, and although they lost 76-52 to remain tied for last place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and extend their losing streak to six games, they had only positive things to say about their final season and the team’s trajectory.
“It’s sad that we’re leaving now. It’s sort of bad timing to be honest because it’s finally coming together,” Richards said in the post game press conference.
“I’m very grateful that Coach K (Kerri Nakamoto) has come along and helped change the program and has done such a great job with it. It’s just sad that we have to leave now.”
This season is Richards’ third with the Nanooks after spending her freshman year at Gillette Community College in Gillette, Wyoming.
In 2017-18, Richard’s first year with the program, the team finished 4-22 overall and 0-20 GNAC. Last season, Nakamoto’s first as head coach, the team finished 4-22 overall and 1-19 GNAC.
After Saturday’s loss, the team holds a 7-20 overall and 2-16 GNAC record with two games left on the schedule.
Ungaro and Wallance both agreed with Richards and noted a significant change in the program’s culture.
“I think things are really looking up now that we have Coach K here and Coach Jessie (assistant coach Jessica Wallace). They’ve really helped change the program from winning no games to winning two, so far, because we still have two more,” Ungaro said. “And we’re closer, we’re happy and we’re competitive. We still try every single day.”
Wallace added, “Everyone from our seniors to our freshman are making good plays, rebounding and getting points and so… I’m really excited to see how they do next year and their growth because they work really hard.”
The Nanooks played competitive basketball through the first half on Saturday and held a lead or a tie until the last minute of the first half.
Ungaro grabbed the first rebound of the game and 25 second later took a shot from the top of the arc for the first points of the game.
Wallace pulled down the next defensive rebound and made a layup with an assist from Richards to add on two more. Wallace finished the night with a game best 10 rebounds (six offensive and four defensive).
The Clan struggled with their jump shot early, missing their first three three-point attempts and another from two point range. Jessica Jones, the GNAC’s second best scorer this season averaging 18 points per game, made the first bucket for Simon Fraser with a trey 3:14 into the contest.
The GNAC’s leading scorer, UAF junior guard Jocelyn Gandara who’s averaged 18.8 points per game, got off to a slow start, missing her first two attempts, but sunk a well guarded second chance shot from the paint for an 11-9 lead with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Gandara finished the night with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-24 shooting. She also made seven of seven free throw attempts. Next best was Ungaro with seven points.
The Nanooks defense held the Clan to 35.7% shooting in the first quarter and 38.89% in the second to enter halftime trailing just 33-29. But Simon Fraser strung together a 17-2 run to start the third quarter and the Nanooks weren’t able to recover.
The Nanooks conclude the season with a two-game road trip against Concordia University in Oregon and Western Oregon University. The game against Concordia tips off at 4:15 p.m. AKST Thursday in Portland. The Nanooks face Western Oregon at 1 p.m. AKST Saturday in Monmouth, Oregon.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.