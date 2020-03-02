The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team is hosting Bowling Green for the first round of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Playoffs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if necessary, at the Carlson Center.
This will be the first time in seven years that the Carlson Center has hosted a quarterfinals.
The puck drops for the first game in the best-of-three series at 7:07 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s game is also scheduled for 7:07 p.m.
If a winner is not determined in the first two games, a final game will be played Sunday at 5:07 p.m.
The winner of the series will advance to the semifinal round, which is scheduled for March 13-15.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572