The CEO Board of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, home to the Alaska Nanooks men’s and women’s Division II athletic programs, has approved the conference’s initial plans for playing fall sports in the spring and has provided additional guidance on the start of winter sports.
The board voted to delay the start of competition for the winter sports of men’s basketball, women’s basketball and indoor track and field to no earlier than Thursday, Jan. 7, if feasible. No outside competition will be allowed by institutions before that date. This timeline will be reviewed by the CEO Board over the coming months.
The delay allows teams to better follow the guidelines set forth by local and state health authorities as well as evaluate the guidelines set forth in the NCAA’s Core Principles of the Re-socialization of Collegiate Basketball, which was released last week.
The CEO Board also approved plans to move the conference’s fall sports to spring 2021 seasons for men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball, if feasible. The schedules will be announced by the conference office in the coming weeks.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.