Senior Men's skier Logan Mowry, left, skiing for UAF and wearing a new FXC team racing suit, celebrates his second place finish behind Olympian Logan Hanneman, not pictured, and FXC U20 skier Ari Endestad, right, during the U16+ Mens A Finals 1.6-kilometer classic technique sprint race in the Besh Cup #5 State Cross Country Ski Race Saturday afternoon, February 2, 2019 at Birch Hill Recreation Area.