The Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association, of which the University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Anchorage are members, has released a preliminary schedule for the 2021 ski season knowing that things can change because of the virus pandemic.
The season will include four regular-season Nordic meets, five regular-season Alpine meets, the RMISA Championships in Alaska and the NCAA Championships in Vermont.
The organization believes it can safely hold competitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the sport of skiing is based largely on individual performance rather than on a collective, coordinated effort of a large number of people as in football or basketball.
“We understand this is a preliminary schedule,” RMISA President Jana Weinberger said in a news release announcing the schedule. “As an outdoor winter sport with mostly interval timing competitions, we believe college skiing can safely take place and adapt to COVID protocols.
“But we also understand all schools are working with reduced budgets and all ski areas and venues where we will compete will be operating with their own set of fluid rules and expectations and that any schedule we put out now can be nothing but preliminary,” she said.
For the Nanooks of UAF, the new season will be the first with Eliska Albrigtsen as the official head coach. She had been acting head coach since May of 2019 but was given the top job outright last month. She joined the Nanooks as an assistant coach of the program in 2018.
Nordic teams will begin their Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association regular season Jan. 16-18 at the Utah Invitational at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. That will be followed by the RMISA Nordic Qualifier at the Snowmass XC Center in Aspen, Colorado on Jan. 30-31 and the University of Denver Invitational in Minturn, Colorado on Feb. 5-6.
Nordic teams will then head north to Alaska for the UAF Invitational Feb. 20-21 and the RMISA Championships in Girdwood on Feb. 26-27, hosted by UAA.
Alpine competitions will be held in Aspen on Jan. 11-12, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Jan. 13 and at the Colorado Mountain College on Jan. 14-15. The teams will then compete at two venues in Utah on Feb. 2-3 and on Feb. 4-5.
UAF does not have an Alpine ski team. UAA has both Alpine and Nordic teams.
The NCAA Championships are set for March 10-13 at Middlebury College in Vermont.
In addition to UAF and UAA, the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association includes the University of Colorado, Colorado Mountain College, the University of Denver, Montana State University, the University of Utah, Westminster College (Utah) and the University of Wyoming.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.