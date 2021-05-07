Dr. Keith Champagne has resigned from his position as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Athletics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the school has confirmed. No reason was given for his resignation.
The resignation occurred on Monday, according to the school.
“Yesterday, Keith Champagne resigned from his position as vice chancellor for student affairs,” UAF Chancellor Dan White said in a release on Tuesday. “I extend my gratitude to him for his work on behalf of UAF, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
The timing of Champagne’s resignation comes as a surprise. Champagne recently received a Lifetime Diversity Award from his previous employer, Central Washington University.
Champagne had served as Vice Chancellor at UAF since December of 2017. His career spans more than 30 years working in Academics and Athletics. Prior to coming to UAF, Champagne served as chief diversity officer for intercollegiate athletics at CWU for 27 years. Prior to his time at CWU, Champagne worked for Clarion University and Loyola University.
“I hope to help create a positive learning environment for students and opportunities for staff to grow and advance in their profession of serving those students,” Champagne said at the time of his hiring. “I look forward to working with the UAF community in a collaborative, inclusive and transparent manner to ensure the success of our students and the university.”
Chancellor White said in a release that Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Ali Knabe will serve as acting Vice Chancellor. White added that an interim Vice Chancellor would be named in the coming days until a permanent replacement can be found.
The search for Champagne’s replacement will follow to still-ongoing search for a full-time Athletic Director. Four finalists were interviewed for that position last week. The four finalists were senior associate athletic director for external relations at the University of Memphis Steve Macy, assistant director of athletics for internal operations and events at Black Hills State University Brock Anundson, senior associate athletic director at the University of Idaho Tim Mooney, director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Nick Bursik. The school has previously stated they expect to name a full-time athletic director in June.
