The University of Alaska Fairbanks ski team got some exciting news on Tuesday morning as five Nanooks were selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships.
Two men (Mike Ophoff and Christopher Kaley) and three women (Mariel Pulles, Kendall Kramer, and Catherine Reed-Metayer) qualified for the Nanooks. 73 men and 73 women will compete at the Championship from March 10th-13th at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire and the Jackson Nordic Center in Jackson, New Hampshire. The University of New Hampshire is the official host of the Championships.
Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 10 and Friday, March 12 at Cannon Mountain. Nordic events will be held Thursday, March 11, and Saturday, March 13 at Jackson Nordic Center. The Championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com this year.
In addition to the UAF team, former West Valley student Maggie Whitaker will also be competing in he Nordic Finals. Whitaker is currently a freshman at St. Scholastic in Deluth, Minnesota.
Pulles named Second Team All-RMISA
It’s been a great week for UAF skiier Mariel Pulles.
In addition to qualifying for the National Championship, Pulles was one of 40 skiers named to the All-RMISA team and the lone UAF skier named to the team. Pulles was selected as a member of the Second Team.
“Mariel is extremely hard-working and a very dialed in athlete,” acting head coach Jennie Bender said. “She leads by example and is all-around a great addition to the team.”
UAF-UAA Volleyball postponed
The UAF volleyball team will have to wait a bit longer to begin their season.
The two volleyball games between UAF and UAA, originally scheduled to be played this weekend, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
UAF head coach Brian Scott said he hopes to have both matches rescheduled for some time in April.
On the bright side for UAF, the Nanooks have been cleared to host a Blue/Gold scrimmage on Friday, March 5th at 7 pm. The scrimmage will be live streamed on the Nanooks official YouTube page. No fans will be allowed to attend the scrimmage due to COVID-19 protocols.
