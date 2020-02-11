University of Alaska Fairbanks junior guard Shadeed Shabazz earned his fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award on Monday for his performances against Western Washington on Thursday and Simon Fraser on Saturday, in which he averaged 40 points while tallying 14 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and two blocks.
Shabazz’s production on both ends of the court helped the Nanooks to a 96-85 road win over the Vikings and an 87-85 road win over the Clan, which lifted UAF to a tie for second place in the GNAC standings with a 9-5 conference record.
He averaged 58.7% shooting from the field, 68.4% from three-point range and 86.7% from the charity stripe over the two games.
Shabazz has scored 30 or more points in seven of his last eight games and his 43 points on Thursday ties his season high.
The Seattle native also leads the GNAC in scoring and steals in conference play, averaging 31.6 points per game (over 10 points better than second place) and 4.4 takeaways per game (1.6 better than second place).
Shabazz transferred to UAF in the fall after spending two seasons at Iowa Western Community College.
The Nanooks next host Central Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday and fellow 9-5 GNAC team Northwest Nazarene at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Patty Center.
Komuls named Rookie of the Week
Freshman defenseman Markuss Komuls earned the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Rookie of the Week award after helping the Nanooks earn five points at the University of Alabama in Huntsville this past weekend.
Komuls helped lift UAF from a 6-4 deficit to a 6-6 tie on Friday, assisting on one goal and scoring another. The Nanooks grabbed the extra point in 3-on-3 overtime.
Alaska next hosts Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday at the Carlson Center. The puck drop is scheduled for both games at 7:07 p.m.
