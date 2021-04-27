It’s been four years since Keith Champagne worked at Central Washington University. However, the impressive list of accomplishments he achieved during his time there and the work he continues to do at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has now earned him an enormous recognition.
Champagne, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Athletics at UAF, was honored with the Bobby Cummings Lifetime Diversity Award from Central Washington University last week. The award was presented by CWU President Dr. James Gaudino.
“The(re were a) number of students who told me at graduation ... they specifically would not have made it if it wasn’t for Dr. Keith Champagne,” said Dr. Gaudino during the Zoom ceremony. “(They said) Keith was their mentor, he was their coach, he was their brother, he was their role model, he was their example, and sometimes he was their source of funding. Both Keith and the person whose name bares this award, Dr. Bobby Cummings, would reach into their pockets to make these individuals whole. Whether it was food, whether it was books, whether it was tradition, whether it was a trip home in an emergency.”
Prior to coming to UAF in 2017, Champagne was the chief diversity officer for intercollegiate athletics at CWU. In his time there, he developed the Male Success Initiative, which introduced men’s programs such as CWU Empire and Brother 2 Brother. His bio at the ceremony states that he was influential in creating the Diversity Education Center and the Center for Leadership and Community Engagement. The bio goes on to state that he worked with CWU faculty to present the first Black theater productions in the university’s history. Lastly, it states that Champagne co-created the Not in our Kitt Co. Project, a university and community based anti-racism initiative.
Champagne’s career in education spans more than 30 years with 27 of them coming at CWU and the past four coming at UAF. Before CWU, he worked at Clarion University, where he earned a master’s degree in communications, training and development, and Loyola University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in communications public relations. Champagne also holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Washington.
“It is very important for me to be receiving an award named after Dr. Bobby Cummings,” Champagne said during the ceremony. “(Cummings is) my mentor, inspiration, role model, and one of my favorite family members...I do this work because of her and what she’s inspired me and many others to do so I greatly want to recognize her.”
Champagne currently oversees the UAF registrar’s office, Residence Life, Wood Center, student activities, admissions and financial aid.
