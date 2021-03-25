Last week was a good one for the University of Alaska at Fairbanks’ volleyball team as the Nanooks collected two wins and moved above .500 on the season. On Monday, one of the biggest contributors to that good week was given her well deserved recognition.
Libero Dani Dodge, a junior transfer student from Coffeyville Community College, was selected by the Great Northwestern Athletic Conference as Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. This is Dodge’s first award as a member of the UAF volleyball team.
Dodge has been excellent in the five games the Nanooks have played this season. The junior has picked up 99 digs on the season, including 54 this past weekend in two games against Northwest Nazarene. In the first game against the Nighthawks on Friday, Dodge picked up 31 digs in a five-set victory for UAF. In the three-set sweep against NNU on Saturday, Dodge was just as outstanding, collecting another 23 digs and moving her digs per set average to 6.75. Dodge also had 45 receptions over the two game span.
“This is a well-deserved award for Dani and the team,” UAF head coach Brian Scott said. “Dani puts in the work, responds well to coaches’ feedback and is constantly pushed by her teammates. We are very proud of what she and her teammates do on a daily basis to make Nanook volleyball better.”
The Nanooks will be looking for Dodge to come up big yet again this weekend as they continue their season. It’s still very early, but UAF will travel to Anchorage to face off against their biggest rivals in the University of Alaska at Anchorage. It will be a two game series where the bitter rivals face off once on Friday and once on Saturday.
