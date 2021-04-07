The University of Alaska at Fairbanks volleyball team split last weekend’s series with Northwest Nazarene University and will face their bitter rivals in Alaska-Anchorage this weekend. In between those matchups, one Nanook had her hard work last week recognized.
Setter Cate Whiting was recognized as the Great Northwestern Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for volleyball last week. This is the second time this season a UAF player was recognized with a conference award, but it’s Whiting’s first award of the season. Dani Dodge was named GNAC Defensive Player of the Week two weeks ago.
The recognition is well deserved. Whiting was sensational last week in the two games against the Nighthawks. In two games, the senior boasted impressive numbers of 75 assists, five kills, 25 digs, two aces, and five blocks. In the five-set victory over NNU on Saturday, Whiting put up an astonishing 50 assists to go with 16 digs as the Nanooks handed NNU their first home-loss of the season. Whiting has 272 assists this season in nine games played for an average of 7.6 assists per set.
Collecting hardware is always nice, especially when the honor is so well deserved. However, Whiting and company are likely far more focused on their upcoming series against UAA. The Nanooks will host the Seawolves on Friday night at 7 p.m. and on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The two teams split their series two weeks ago in Anchorage with UAF collecting their first win over UAA in Anchorage in 11 years.
Fans will not be permitted to attend this weekend’s series. All live links and stats can be found on the UAF athletics website. UAF is 5-4 on the season while UAA is 4-1, their lone loss coming against the Nanooks.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.