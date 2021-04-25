The long and widening search for the next Athletic Director at the University of Alaska Fairbanks appears to be narrowing.
UAF announced via a press release Friday afternoon that four finalists would be visiting the campus this week for face-to-face meetings and interviews on April 26, 27, 28, and 30. Each candidate will also host a virtual 30-minute public forum live on the UAF website.
The four candidates named are Brock Anundson (assistant director of athletics for internal operations and events at Black Hills State University), Steve Macy (senior associate athletic director for external relations at the University of Memphis), Tim Mooney (senior associate athletic director at the University of Idaho), and Nick Bursik (director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Superior).
Anundson will be interviewed Monday beginning at 4:30 p.m.. Prior to working at Black Hills State, Anundson held a variety of positions, including working for the United States Olympic Committee and the Denver Broncos, and with the University of Denver as the athletics and customer service manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management, an MBA with an emphasis in sports and entertainment management and marketing, and a doctorate in education.
Macy spent eight and a half years working at New Mexico State University prior to her tenure at Memphis. She’s spent the majority of her career working in various areas with the Western Athletic Conference. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in sport management. Macy will interview on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m..
Mooney provides experience in the coaching ranks, having served as head baseball coach and then associate director of athletic development at Washington State University prior to his time at Idaho. He’s also worked in event management and fundraising and carries a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in exercise science. His interview will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m..
Bursik will round out the interviews on Friday at 4:30 p.m.. Bursik also provides coaching experience, having served as head baseball and softball coach at Wisconsin-Superior prior to assuming the role of AD. In addition to his role as AD, Bursik currently serves as chair of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Athletic Director Council and on the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Committee. He holds an MBA and bachelor’s degree in business administration.
UAF has previously stated that they hope to name an AD sometime in the summer. All those interested in attending the virtual forum and participating in the Q&A can do so by visiting media.uaf.edu or by calling 1-866-832-7806 and using participant PIN #2964272#. Questions can be submitted through http://bit.ly/UAF-AD-forum.
