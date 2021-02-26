The Two Rivers 200/100 kicks off at noon today at the Chatanika Lodge.
The trail for both races, organized by the Two Rivers Dog Mushers Association, begins in Chatanika, with the 100-mile race beginning after the last 200-miler leaves the start line. The final lineup was being finalized as of press time Thursday.
Mushers will travel approximately 60 miles to the first checkpoint at the Pleasant Valley Community Center off Cory Ranch Road, about Mile 23 Chena Hot Springs Road. The teams in the 100-mile race have a four-hour mandatory rest. Mushers will then run a 40-mile loop on Two Rivers trails, with the finish line for the 100-mile race at the community center. That also will be the second checkpoint for the longer race. Mushers in the 200-mile race have 10 hours of mandatory rest at checkpoints.
The 200-mile mushers will then head east to approximately 52 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road before heading into the hills to the Dozer Line via the Colorado Creek Trail and then finish at the community center. The Two Rivers 200 is a qualifier for the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest and Iditarod races.
Because of COVID-19, there is no public access to the community center or the cabin at 52 Mile. Mushers will be able to sleep in their trucks and food will be available at all checkpoints. Masks must be worn inside and social distancing is encouraged at all times.
