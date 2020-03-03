University of Alaska Fairbanks forward Steven Jandric and defenseman Roberts Kalkis earned the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s weekly award for their respective positions on Monday after their performance during the Nanooks’ weekend sweep of the University of Alaska Anchorage at the Carlson Center.
Jandric, a junior from Prince George, British Columbia, led all conference players and tied for second in the NCAA in scoring this weekend, recording five points on three goals and two assists. His plus-four rating for the weekend was a league-best.
He also completed his first career hat trick in the third period of Friday’s 5-2 win over the Seawolves. The two-game series extends Jandric’s point streak to 11 games.
Jandric has a team-best 11 goals and 29 points on the season.
The weekly award is Jandric’s second of the season and third of his career. He earned the title on Jan. 20 for a four-point weekend against Ferris State and earned Rookie of the Week his freshman season.
Kalkis, a freshman from Riga, Latvia, finished the weekend with three points, a league best for defensemen and second-best for rookies.
Kalkis had an assist and two goals in Saturday’s 6-1 win for his first career goal and multi-point game. He also recorded three blocks over the weekend. Kalkis has eight points this season.
The weekend sweep clinched home ice for the Nanooks in the quarterfinal round of the WCHA Playoffs. The best-of-three series will be played at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:07 p.m. Sunday, if necessary, at the Carlson Center.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-5730. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.