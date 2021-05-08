Two late goals lead West Valley past Wasilla 6-4

It was a back and forth affair most of the day and there was a long scary pause in between, but the West Valley Lady Wolfpack left FYSA with a commanding victory Thursday night.
Aubrey Stacey’s hat trick made all the difference for West Valley as they came out of the night with a 6-4 victory over Wasilla to kickoff a busy weekend of soccer at FYSA.
“We’ve been working on offense for the entire month,” said Stacey. “We’ve really just been drilling it into everyone’s heads different plays and ways to get around the outside backs and getting our outside backs involved in the attack. I think it showed that we only worked on offense the past couple of weeks because we’d score and three minutes later we’d get scored on. It was a super fun game to play ... Everyone was really hyped up and it showed how good our offense is. I think Anchorage teams should be scared.”
The two teams battled to a 3-3 tie at halftime with Stacey, Elena Prichard, and Ashley Atla scoring goals for the Lady Wolfpack in the opening half. Play was paused for over 20 minutes early in the second, however, as a Wasilla player laid on the field with an undisclosed injury. An ambulance had to be brought onto the field to take her to the hospital. The player’s name was not disclosed.
“We actually know that girl very well,” Stacey said. “We’re sending our prayers to her and hoping she’s not super injured.”
When play resumed, Izzy Widener wasted no time in getting another goal on the board for West Valley, allowing them to take a 4-3 lead. As Stacey mentioned, though, Wasilla responded with a goal of their own to tie things up right after.
Stacey put her Wonder Woman cape on at that point, however, as she scored on a beautiful goal from the corner box, just slipping the ball past the keeper’s hands before celebrating. That ended up being the game winning goal for the Lady Wolfpack, but Stacey added one more for good measure before the game was over to give the match it’s final score.
There will be 11 games over the course of Friday and Saturday at FYSA with one JV matches and 10 varsity games. The ladies of West Valley will next play Saturday at 11 a.m. against Colony.
