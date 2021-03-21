The Tri-Valley School high school girls basketball team is headed to the Alaska 1A State Basketball tournament to be held April 1-3. The boys regional competition was delayed due to COVID-19. The hope is that it will be held next week, after the Tri-Valley boys team quarantines.
Five teams participated in the Golden Heart Conference Tournament, held at Tri-Valley School in Healy Thursday and Friday. Initially, regionals were intended to take place in Tanana, but COVID-19 required a change of venue. Tri-Valley School volunteered and the games took place during that school’s annual spring break.
Northway, Huslia, Tanana, Minto and Tri-Valley competed in regionals, but only the girls played the full tournament. The Tri-Valley girls won the championship game 54-38 against the co-op team of Huslia, Minto, Tanana.
“I am so thankful that even during these crazy COVID times we were able to have a successful basketball season, even though we had a few bumps along the way,” said Coach Selena Dixon. “The girls decided from day one they wanted to work hard and gun for state again.”
The team earned seven of the 10 academic awards. Those awards went to Lexi Usibelli, Breanna Mayo, Kayla Mayo, Ellie VanDeventer, Ayla Walker, Addi Davis and Melanie Randall.
The Tri-Valley team also received the Sportsmanship Award. Breanna Mayo, Halina Valdevieso, and Melanie Randall were named to the all-tournament team. Ayla Walker was named MVP for the tournament.
Breanna Mayo won both the free throw and three-point competition.
The boys teams played one game before COVID-19 exposure suspended play. The games are scheduled to resume early next week.