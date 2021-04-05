In my 29 years of life, I’ve made plenty of mistakes.
Listening to Good Charlotte in middle school, trying to pull off a goatee in college, spending nine weeks as a 6th grade English teacher, I could go on ... so I will.
Thinking Dane Cook was funny in high school, moving to Florida, moving back to Florida after leaving, surely you get the point by now.
I’ve made plenty of choices in my life that I look back on and wonder, “what was I thinking?” However, I also learned from all of those mistakes. I now know Dane Cook is not and has never been funny and I left Florida for good. Heck, I just moved to Alaska so I got as far away from Florida as I could. Now, it’s time I admit something else I was wrong about.
In my March Madness column two weeks ago, I picked Gonzaga to lose early. To be specific, I picked Gonzaga to lose in the second round of the tournament. I made fun of Gonzaga. I made fun of Gonzaga a lot. Seriously, I had at least three sections of my column where I brutally made fun of Gonzaga. All of that, which was hilarious for me at Gonzaga’s expense, didn’t go unnoticed to one local Gonzaga alum.
The day after my column ran, a woman (she didn’t give her name) left me a voicemail on my work phone informing me that she found my column to be “in very, very poor taste.” She said she didn’t know where I got my training from, “if you could even call it that,” but she found my column to be insulting to the large number of Gonzaga alums and people with connections to Gonzaga here in Fairbanks. She ended her voicemail with a declarative “good bye” before hanging up.
I responded by making fun of Gonzaga again in my column on the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
Yet here we are folks. The mystery caller got the last laugh and I have egg on my face. Gonzaga cruised all the way to the Final Four this year and looked invincible along the way before going up against UCLA. I was hoping I could end this column with the last laugh, but no. The Bruins took the Bulldogs to extra time, but Cinderella turned into a pumpkin or whatever happened at the end of that movie (I haven’t seen it in a while). Either way, Gonzaga is going to the National Championship game.
I was wrong. Gonzaga clearly had a subscription to the News-Miner and Mark Few used my column to ignite his team. Or, more likely, Gonzaga is just a really good team and I was outright wrong. I apologize to my mystery caller and all the Zag fans I offended with my wrongness. I won’t try to weasel my way out of this one ... but ...
I boasted that Baylor would wipe the floor with Gonzaga if they met in the title game. I hope I’m at least right about that as Jared Butler was one of my favorite kids to cover in my New Orleans days. If I’m wrong, I can rest easily knowing that Charles Barkley is wrong a lot too and everyone loves him anyway. That’s how it works, right?
Anyway, now that I’ve gotten my apologies out of the way, it’s time to look forward to this week in sports as we get to the Hart of the Matter.
We’re still waiting on high school spring sports to put out their schedules. Much of that will depend on if this crazy weather of ours ever decides to go away. If/when that happens many moons from now, you can rest assured that we’ll have the coverage for you.
As far as I’m aware, the mushing season has concluded with the end of the Kobuk 440. Again, I’m new here, if I’m wrong, you can politely send me an email where you tell me how terrible I am, no need to publicly tell me how terrible I am.
The University of Alaska at Fairbanks has another huge week in volleyball. The Nanooks split last weekend’s series with NNU and are now 5-4 on the season. This week, they’ll face off against arch rival UAA, whom they split the weekend series with two weeks ago. This time, the games will be in Fairbanks as UAF hosts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.. Splitting the series will keep UAF one game above .500. Winning the series will move them three games above .500 and make all of Fairbanks happy, which is what it’s really all about. Losing both games ... well, let’s not talk about that.
Finally, the biggest event of the week will be the Ice Dogs’ return to Fairbanks ... sort of.
While the Ice Dogs won’t play a game at the Big Dipper until April 22, the Dogs are finally making their triumphant return to Fairbanks this week. They’re scheduled to arrive back in town on Tuesday after spending the bulk of the season in Marshall, Minnesota. While the Ice Dogs won’t be playing any games this week, they’ll still be getting an extended stay in Alaska.
After getting settled in to Fairbanks with practice this week, the Ice Dogs will travel to Kenai River the week after for their first game in the state this season. The week after will see the Dogs play hockey in Fairbanks for the first time in over a year.
Locally, that’s it this week. There may or may not be a NCAA National Championship basketball game being played tonight, it depends on if Baylor wins. If Baylor loses, don’t worry about it. MLB, NBA, and NHL seasons continue, college baseball and softball rolls right along, and we’re getting closer to the NFL Draft. Until next week, happy sporting.
Unless Gonzaga wins the title game, then it won’t be so happy (sorry, had to get one more in).
