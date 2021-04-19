In April of 2013, I found myself atracted to a girl named Sarah. We were both students at Lynn University and had been friendly for the bulk of the semester, but I was hoping we could soon become more.
Over the course of several weeks, I tried making it clear that I was into her. After a few weeks, I still couldn’t get a good read on how she felt, so I decided to abandon my interests. I’m always happy to have more friends and this way I could avoid any potential awkwardness later.
Had I only known the awkwardness that was in store.
Shortly after that, Sarah invited me to attend her upcoming birthday dinner. She let me know that her dad would be paying. “Of course!” I said. After all, we were friends and I knew better than to turn down a free meal.
When the day came, Sarah and her dad came to pick me up along with what I’d assumed would be her other friends. When I got in the car, I discovered that there were no other friends, just Sarah, her father, her step brother, her step mother, and me...just me.
What on Earth was going on? Were those hang outs I hoped were dates actually dates? Why did I hope those were dates in hindsight now that I’ve found myself in this situation? I was utterly confused.
Her family informed me we’d be dining at a restaurant in Hollywood, Florida. For those unfamiliar with the geography of Florida, Hollywood was a 30 minute drive from where we were in Delray Beach. 30 minutes. In a car. With a girl I’d recently been attempting to woo and her family. Nothing in my life compared to how awkward I felt at that moment.
I was as polite as I could be, making friendly conversation and trying my best to remember that I was getting free food out of this deal. As we wrapped up dinner, however, her father suggested we check out some of the local sights.
“It’s Hollywood, Florida,” I thought. “What local sights?”
After spending another 30 minutes checking out the boardwalk (seriously, there was nothing there worth seeing), we got in the car to head back to Delray. I’d never been more thankful in my life for anything than knowing the evening was almost over.
Then Sarah fell asleep on the way back. Seriously. She clonked out in the back and I was left to talk to her family for another 30 minute back to Delray. I was on the verge of tears from awkwardness at this point.
After what felt like the length of a Hart Pisani column, we finally returned to Delray. I thanked them for the meal, said farewell, and quite seriously ran into my apartment. From that point on, while I remained friendly with Sarah, I never accepted an invitation to hang out again. That wasn’t hard as I never received an invitation to hang out again. Either way, I’d never felt more awkward in my life.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: I felt extremely awkward this past week.
In last week’s Hart of the Matter, I said in the headline that the Ice Dogs would be returning to play that week. Originally, that was the plan as they were scheduled to take on Kenai River. I wrote the headline three days before that series was postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the Brown Bears. I made the adjustment in the article, but not in the headline. Thusly, my headline didn’t match my story, I received a few emails from confused readers, and boy did I feel awkward.
Then I remembered the time a girl took me on a date with her whole family and I remembered things could always be worse.
Anyway, while my headline was awkward last week, it’s correct now. The Ice Dogs are finally back in action and back in Fairbanks. The Dogs sit at 20-17-1-1 with 42 points on the season. That’s presently good enough for third in the Midwest Division but they are within striking distance of first. This week, the Dogs will take on the first place Janesville Jets for a three game series beginning Thursday at 7 pm. The series will continue on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 each night. All three games are sold out.
While high school spring sports aren’t yet in full swing, there will be some activity to check out this week. Baseball and softball are slated to start at the end of next week, but the Lathrop and West Valley boys and girls soccer teams are back in action. The Lathrop boys and girls will travel to play at Colony on Friday and Wasilla on Saturday while West Valley will travel to Wasilla on Friday and Colony on Saturday. All other soccer teams won’t begin playing until early May.
There will be an unofficial, abbreviated track meet at North Pole High School this year, but on the official slate is two big wrestling matches. West Valley and Lathrop will go to North Pole for a match on Wednesday at 5 p.m. while Eielson and Hutchison will head to West Valley on Friday for a 5 p.m. match.
So that’s the Hart of the Matter for this week. Next week is the NFL Draft and we’ll have special coverage for you. Until then, here’s hoping your week is less awkward than mine was eight years ago.
