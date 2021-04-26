In April of 2004, my father took me out to the Saints Draft Watch Party in Metairie, Louisiana.
The Saints were primed to end their yearly woes. Linebacker Jonathan Vilma was projected to be available when the Saints picked at 18th as was quarterback JP Losman. Those were the positions we desperately needed more than anything. Surely, Saints GM Mickey Loomis would get us one.
“With the 18th pick in the 2004 NFL draft,” Commissioner Paul Tagliabue began saying. “The New Orleans Saints select...Will Smith, defensive lineman from Ohio State University.”
What in the West Philadelphia born and raised was this poppy cock? I loved Willenium and Men In Black as much as the next 12 year old in 2004 did, but a defensive end? We had Darren Howard and Charles Grant! Of all the help on defense we needed, defensive end was not the position we needed. As my sixth grade teacher Mr. Woogee used to say, “I am very cross right now.”
Jonathan Vilma ended up coming to the Saints in 2009, JP Losman was an enormous bust, and Will Smith went on to become one of the best defensive ends in Saints history. Gladly, I ended up being wrong.
It wasn’t the last time I’d be wrong. 2014, 2017, 2020. Every time I was mad at who the Saints picked. Everytime, just like Mamma in the Waterboy, Hart was wrong again.
So the point is, nearly every year the Saints pick someone I wasn’t expecting, I hate it, and I usually end up being wrong and the Saints get better. So at the end of the day, it’s a win.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: The NFL Draft is here. The annual selection show will be aired live on ESPN from Thursday through Saturday. I’ll have a special column Tuesday through Thursday looking at this year’s draft, grades on the first round on Saturday, and another column on Tuesday wrapping up this year’s coverage.
So that’s the big national event this week, but for Fairbanks, there’s going to be a ton of action.
High school sports have made their triumphant return. Track, soccer and wrestling are all going on.
The lone track and field meet will be held this Saturday at North Pole with field events at 10 a.m. and track events at 11 a.m..
In the wonderful world of wrestling, I’m still mad Netflix canceled GLOW. In Fairbanks, though, there will be two wrestling meets this week with the first one taking place on Tuesday at Ben Eielson. Eielson, Delta, Hutchison, and North Pole will all gather to wrestle with weigh-ins at 4 p.m. and matches beginning at 5 p.m..
The next wrestling match will be a two day event on Friday and Saturday as the John Tobin Tournament at North Pole will unite North Pole, Lathrop, West Valley, Wasilla, Valdez, Eielson, Hutchison, and Delta for matches. Matches begin at 3 p.m. on Friday at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
At the time I’m writing this (Friday), THE MARINERS ARE IN FIRST PLACE! I don’t care if they aren’t by the time this comes out, let me have this.
Locally, we’ll unfortunately have to wait a bit longer for action on the diamond to return. All baseball and softball games planned for this week have been canceled due to unsuitable field conditions.
Finally, there’s soccer. The North Pole and Monroe boys and girls soccer teams will face off on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. Wednesday will see West Valley and Lathrop face off with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m., respectively. The Hutchison girls will take on the Monroe girls at 5:30 p.m. while the Monroe boys will take on the Eielson boys at 7:30 p.m..
There will be one match on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. as the Eielson boys take on the co-ed team of Delta. On Friday, the Eielson and Hutchison girls will face off at 3:30 p.m. followed by girls and boys games between Lathrop and North Pole at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. The West Valley and Monroe boys teams will also play at 7:30 that night.
The last action of the week will come on Saturday with an 11 a.m. JV boys game between Delta and West Valley along with an 11a.m. girls varsity game between Hutchison and Lathrop. All games will be played at FYSA.
The high schools aren’t the only ones playing this week, however. The Ice Dogs continued their seven game homestead with games four and five against the Chippewa Steel. Both games will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Fairbanks is currently in third place in the Midwest Division and will need two wins over the Steel if they hope to overtake Minnesota for second. All tickets are sold out for the remainder of the home season.
So that’s it for this week. See ya next time when the Saints are a whole lot better even though I won’t know it yet.