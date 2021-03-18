As I explained in my most recent This Week in Sports column, it would be fair to refer to me as a mad man given that I covered 18 basketball games in three days last week and will be covering another conference tournament this week. As mad as that may be, however, it’s nowhere near as mad as my friend Max picking every No. 1 seed to lose in the first round to the No. 16 seed in every March Madness bracket he’s done since high school.
For those of you who aren’t big on March Madness, a No. 16 seed has only beaten a No. 1 seed twice ever in the 100-plus years of the men’s and women’s tournaments existence. Those two upsets occurred in the women’s tournament in 1998 when Harvard upset Stanford, and in 2018 when UMBC upset Virginia. Needless to say, Max’s strategy hasn’t worked in his favor when it comes to winning money. As Max loves to say, though, “Everyone loves an underdog!”
With that in mind, and the Madness about to begin, I thought it’d be fun to make a few picks, shout out some love for the schools that were snubbed, and talk about some of the things I’d like to see happen, but likely won’t. Let’s get to it.
Mad Man’s most underrated team: Arkansas (22-6, No. 3 seed in the South Bracket)
Year two of the Eric Musselman era has seen Arkansas return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years. The Razorbacks cracked the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time in 26 years late this season. Shooting guard Moses Moody is projected to be a top 10 NBA draft pick this summer. Yet many of the national pundits have Arkansas as a trendy pick to be upset in the first round. The Razorbacks may not be a Final Four team just yet, don’t be surprised if this team goes further than many would think.
Mad Man’s most overrated team: Gonzaga (26-0, No. 1 seed in the West)
I know, I know. I did say I was a mad man right? Gonzaga is undefeated this season and have won every single game they’ve played by double-digits. Two things, though. One) who exactly did they play again? Their date against Baylor early in the season was scrapped due to COVID-19 so the answer is: no one too important. Two) It’s Gonzaga. For all the media love the Zags get, all of the national award winners, top seeds and helping establish the “underdog” trend in March, what do the Bulldogs have to show for it in 21 years under Mark Few? One National Runner-Up title and a whole lot of early exits. I’ll believe Gonzaga is a title winner when it happens … if it happens.
The Mad Man’s Cinderella pick: Winthrop (23-1, No. 12 seed in the South)
BIAS ALERT! The Mad Man almost went to Winthrop for college, but didn’t get in … I mean … heck who cares at this point, yeah I didn’t get in. I’m not holding that against the Eagles 11 years after the fact, though. Pat Kelsey’s squad has just one loss on the record this season and have a date with a banged up Villanova team in round one. If the Eagles can advance, they’ll play either Purdue or North Texas, both beatable teams for the Big South Champs. Winthrop would likely play Baylor after that, and we know Baylor has been vulnerable lately. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but I’m not saying it’s not going to happen either.
Mad Man’s upset lock: No. 11 Utah State (20-8) over No. 6 Texas Tech (17-10)
I know, Texas Tech has the experience factor and superstar Mac McClung on their team. While McClung deserves props for having the best “80’s sitcom cool guy” name I’ve heard in a while, the fact is the Red Raiders have been all over the place this season. The Aggies went on a bit of a stumble late in the regular season as well, but rebounded to win the Mountain West Tournament. I saw USU play enough times this year against Colorado State to know how dangerous they are. There will surely be many other upsets, but this is the one I’m banking on the most. Speaking of CSU …
Mad Man’s biggest tournament snub: Colorado State (18-6, 14-4 MWC; No. 1 seed in the NIT)
I once wore a CU shirt to a CSU press conference and Rams head coach Niko Medved never let me hear the end of it. This one is partially for him, but mostly because the Rams deserved a spot. Everyone talks about how Gonzaga crushed teams, well CSU did a good bit of that as well this year. Their only losses came to St. Mary’s, SDSU (whom the Rams also had a 26-point comeback win over), Boise (whom the Rams also beat), Nevada (Rams rammed them too), and twice to Utah State (with a win snugged in between). The fact that Rutgers went 15-11 and got an At-Large bid but CSU couldn’t because they don’t play in the Power Five is a robbery.
Game the Mad Man wants to see but won’t: No. 8 LSU (18-9) vs. No. 5 CU (22-8) in the Sweet 16
I spent last year covering a lot of Colorado men’s basketball. Head coach Tad Boyle, point guard McKinley Wright, big man Evan Batty, and the rest of the Buffs are a real classy group and I wish them nothing but the best. I’m also a New Orleans boy, so naturally I have to root for the only local team to make the tournament this year. I’d love for one of these teams to make the Elite 8 this year. Seeing as how LSU would have to get past Michigan to get there, however, I don’t believe we will.
Game the Mad Man wants to see and might: Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Baylor (22-2) in the National Title game
I don’t like Gonzaga. There, I said it. I’m tired of everyone touting them up every year only for them to lose again and again. They should’ve played (and lost) to Baylor early in the season. If this game happens, the Mad Man bets the house on the Bears. I covered Baylor star Jared Butler when he was at Riverside High School in Laplace, Louisiana so I have a soft spot for the Bears. Also, I don’t like Gonzaga.
Who the Mad Man wants to win it all, but won’t: Colorado
Have you met McKinley Wright?! HE’S SUCH A NICE GUY! JUST LET HIM HAVE THIS!
Who the Mad Man wants to win it all, and could: Baylor
Have you met Jared Butler?! HE’S SUCH A NICE GUY! JUST LET HIM HAVE THIS!
The Mad Man’s Final Four: No. 2 Iowa (West), No.2 Alabama (East), Baylor (South), No. 1 Illinois (Midwest)
There are teams better than Gonzaga in the West and Luka Garza is a big guy whom I don’t want to anger so I got Iowa. I watched Alabama enough to know how clutch they are which is huge in March, plus Michigan has looked vulnerable of late. The Midwest Bracket is weak so I’d favor the No. 1 seed. As for Baylor, again, HAVE YOU MET JARED BUTLER?!
Mad Man’s championship pick: Baylor over Alabama
I almost went with Alabama here (Jared Butler’s nice, but not THAT nice) but I just think it’s the Bears time. Their offense is nearly unstoppable, they have great depth, the team has tournament experience. That experience will ultimately push Baylor over the Tide in the end.
The Mad Man’s desired Final Four: Not Gonzaga, not Gonzaga, not Gonzaga and not Gonzaga.
I should probably point out that I picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to miss the NFL playoffs this season.
