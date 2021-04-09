March 12, 2020. That was the day the NAHL paused all activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remainder of that season was ultimately canceled and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs were forced to begin this season playing in Marshall, Minnesota due to pandemic-related restrictions.
March 12, 2020. That was 393 days ago, but it certainly felt much longer than that.
April 6, 2021. At long last, the Ice Dogs returned to Fairbanks.
After playing 39 games on the road this season (if you include the games in Marshall), the Ice Dogs finally returned home to Alaska Tuesday afternoon. Thursday morning, they held their first practice at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in over a year. While they’re still making the natural adjustments, the one feeling that seemed universal to everyone on the team Thursday was excitement.
“It feels pretty good beside the six feet of snow on the ground,” head coach Trevor Stewart said with a laugh and a smile. “We couldn’t be (happier) to be back and doing what I’ve been doing the last ten years ... It’s been a pretty special 48 hours since we got back to Fairbanks.”
The six feet of snow in April is unusual even for Fairbanks. It’s even more unusual for the rookie players who’ve spent their entire Junior Hockey careers calling Marshall home. 18-year-old forward Tyler Herzberg is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin so the stay in Minnesota was an easy adjustment. Stepping off of a plane into sub-zero temperatures in April, however, took a little more getting used to.
“My first thought was ‘wow, there’s a lot of snow,” Herzberg said. “In Marshall it 79 (degrees) and then it was like, negative 11 the next day here so it was a big change.”
Herzberg was confident, however, that he and his fellow first-time Fairbanksans won’t need long to get adjusted.
“The only adjustment I’ve had to make is sleep schedule because of the time change,” he said. “I don’t think anything else is really going to change for me at least. In terms of preparing and getting ready and things like that I think is basically just the same thing.”
That seemed to be the consensus from the veteran Dogs as well. Forward Mason Plante is in his second year with the Ice Dogs and was excited to return to Fairbanks. That doesn’t mean there wasn’t an adjustment, particularly since Plante is actually from Marshall. For him, home games this year have actually been true home games.
“(Playing in Marshall) was a dream come true,” Plante said. “After my last high school game I thought that would be the end of (playing in Marshall). I got to be back there in front of family and lots of friends which was awesome.”
While Plante said he’ll miss home and getting to have his family around all of the time, he’s excited to be back where the Ice Dogs belong.
“When I first got here seeing the history of the locker room and the banners they hang up around the rink (had an impact on me),” he said. “Just those small things make a big difference for the rookies. We’re all looking to win a championship and when you see those banners it makes you work even harder.”
A NAHL championship is the goal the Ice Dogs have set for themselves this year. Fairbanks hasn’t won the Robertson Cup since the 2015-2016 season and they still have some ground to make up. Still, the Dogs have already shown tremendous growth the past two months and the hope is they’re peaking at just the right time.
The Dogs had some struggles early on this season, tumbling out to a record of 11-15-1-1, Fairbanks has won nine of their past 11 games and currently sits at 20-17-1-1. The Dogs seemed to bounce around between third and fourth in the Midwest Division early in the season, but they’re currently second in the standings with 42 points, just two points behind first place Minnesota. Stewart believes that the Dogs’ best has still yet to come.
“We just figured some things out over the last month and our record is beginning to show that we could make some noise once we hopefully make it into the playoffs,” he said. “We can’t thanks the Marshall community enough and we kind of went out with a bang there and won the last couple of games. Now that we’re back (in Fairbanks) it’s kind of like a second season for us and now we’re hoping we can get into the third season which is the playoffs.”
A Robertson Cup would be a tremendous achievement for the Dogs. A Division championship and the playoff trip that comes with it would mean the world to the Fairbanks community. The reality is, though, after the year we’ve all had, the whirlwind season, and all of the ups and downs that come with it, the Ice Dogs could lose every game the rest of the way and they would still be embraced as champions. Just having the boys back in town after so long will go a long way towards helping Fairbanks, the Fairbanks North-Star Borough, and all of Alaska feel just a little bit closer to normal again.
That being said, don’t expect the Dogs to settle for anything less than their very best effort.
“We’re just going to keep grinding,” said Plante. “We’re going to show up to practice every day, work hard, go to all of our workouts, make each other better and prepare for this playoff push that we’ve got going. We’ve got a good thing going right now and we’re going to keep it going.”
