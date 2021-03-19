Gareth Wright

The 75th Open North American Championship is dedicated to the memory of Gareth Wright, who won two Open championships and three Fur Rendezvous titles during his more than 60-year mushing career. 

 Photo courtesy of ADMA

Every dog will have its day, and although some of North America’s best sprint dogs had to wait an extra year, today marks the 75th running of the Open North American Championship, the “Granddaddy of them all.”

The race, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was first organized by the Alaska Dog Mushers Association in 1944. It is the oldest and longest-running sprint sled dog race in the world. The 2021 race is dedicated to Gareth Wright, who won the ONAC twice and the Fur Rendezvous World Championship three times over six decades of competitive racing.

Sixteen mushers will set out at 1 p.m. at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds today, Saturday and Sunday behind teams of sled dogs that can average more than 20 mph over a 20-mile course.

Although the musher staging and parking areas are closed to the public, there are several spots along the trail that offer good vantage points for spectators, according to the ADMA.

The lower field at the Mushers Hall will be plowed and spectators can line the fence there. They are asked to maintain social distancing and not go into the mushers parking area. About six miles into the race, the course goes into Creamer’s Field and can be viewed for about a half-mile. The back parking lot of the fairgrounds is plowed and spectators can see the teams outbound from this location about 7 miles into the race. Teams also are visible at the 14.5 mile turn. The race will be broadcast live over KFAR 660AM

Starting order for

the 2021 Open

North American

Championship.

1. Gareth Wright (honorary)

2. Dave Turner

3. Nikki Seo

4. Jake Robinson

5. Michael Tetzner

6. Beth Callis

7. Erick LaForce

8. Anny Malo

9. Ricky Taylor

10. Marvin Kokrine

11. Abigail Fox

12. Andi Huetten

13. Tom Huntington

14. Frank Habermann

15. Blayne Streeper

16. Eddy Dayton

17. Tony Blanford

