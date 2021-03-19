Every dog will have its day, and although some of North America’s best sprint dogs had to wait an extra year, today marks the 75th running of the Open North American Championship, the “Granddaddy of them all.”
The race, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was first organized by the Alaska Dog Mushers Association in 1944. It is the oldest and longest-running sprint sled dog race in the world. The 2021 race is dedicated to Gareth Wright, who won the ONAC twice and the Fur Rendezvous World Championship three times over six decades of competitive racing.
Sixteen mushers will set out at 1 p.m. at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds today, Saturday and Sunday behind teams of sled dogs that can average more than 20 mph over a 20-mile course.
Although the musher staging and parking areas are closed to the public, there are several spots along the trail that offer good vantage points for spectators, according to the ADMA.
The lower field at the Mushers Hall will be plowed and spectators can line the fence there. They are asked to maintain social distancing and not go into the mushers parking area. About six miles into the race, the course goes into Creamer’s Field and can be viewed for about a half-mile. The back parking lot of the fairgrounds is plowed and spectators can see the teams outbound from this location about 7 miles into the race. Teams also are visible at the 14.5 mile turn. The race will be broadcast live over KFAR 660AM
Starting order for
the 2021 Open
North American
Championship.
1. Gareth Wright (honorary)
2. Dave Turner
3. Nikki Seo
4. Jake Robinson
5. Michael Tetzner
6. Beth Callis
7. Erick LaForce
8. Anny Malo
9. Ricky Taylor
10. Marvin Kokrine
11. Abigail Fox
12. Andi Huetten
13. Tom Huntington
14. Frank Habermann
15. Blayne Streeper
16. Eddy Dayton
17. Tony Blanford
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.