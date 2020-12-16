As we know, there will be no Nanook hockey or basketball this season, but coaches, players and the Face Off Club will be out in force on Saturday for the pandemic version of the annual Teddy Bear Toss.
Normally held at a hockey game, the Teddy Bear Toss gives fans a chance to donate a stuffed animal for kids. This year, it will be held Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. outside the Patty Center Center Ice Arena. Just drive up to campus with your stuffed animals, and they will be collected and distributed to Santa’s Helpers.
If you can’t make it to the university, you can go online at https://northpoleserver.com/SantasHelpers to make a donation. More information can also be found at alaskananooks.com.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.