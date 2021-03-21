It got a little closer than they would’ve liked at the end, but the Fairbanks Ice Dogs still managed to pull out a win Friday evening over Kenai River.
The Ice Dogs got off to a hot start and were able to hold on at the end as Fairbanks took a 4-3 win over the Brown Bears Friday night. Fairbanks is now 15-16-1-1 with 32 points on the season. The victory also extends their lead on the Brown Bears in the Midwest Division. Fairbanks is currently third in the division while Kenai River is fourth at 13-16-1-1 with 28 points.
The Ice Dogs started strong, picking up a goal from Zachary Murray on an assist from Billy Renfrew and Brendan Murphy just 5:23 into the game. Fairbanks kept the strong start going in the second period when Bret Link scored on an unassisted short handed goal to stretch the lead to 2-0.
It didn’t take long for Kenai River to respond to that goal, however, as Theo Thrun scored on a power play goal with the assist coming from Jake Veri and Brandon Lajoie just 20 seconds after Link’s solo shot.
Fairbanks got the offense flowing again at the 15:28 mark, however, when Owen Neuharth scored on a short handed goal with the assist coming from Jasper Lester and Ty Naaykens to go up 3-1. Again, Kenai River didn’t take long to answer as Morgan Winters scored on a power play goal just 34 seconds later. Winters was assisted by Daymin Dodge and Max Helgeson.
Up 3-2 at the 3:32 mark of the third period, Fairbanks’ Jack Ring managed to score a goal on an assist from Jake Hale to push the lead to 4-2. Fairbanks’ defense managed to hold strong the rest of the way until six seconds remained in the game. That was when Peter Morgan scored a goal on an assist from Jake Veri and Thrun to shave the deficit to one goal. It was too late for the Brown Bears to score another goal, however, and Fairbanks got the win. Kayden Hargraves got the win in the net for the Ice Dogs with 29 saves on 32 attempts.
Fairbanks will play Kenai River again on Saturday.
