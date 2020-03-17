The Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s 10 head coaches voted University of Alaska Fairbanks junior forward Steven Jandric to the All-WCHA First Team on Monday for his 33-point performance this season.
After a slow start to the season in which he made only a goal and an assist in the Nanooks first 12 games, Jandric closed out the year recording at least a point in 17 of the last 22 contests to finish as UAF’s leading point scorer and 10th best in the conference.
The junior’s 13 goals and 20 assists, individually, were also team-highs, marking the second consecutive season he led the team in all three categories. His 12-18-30 WCHA stat line ranks him seventh in goals, second in assists and third in points in the conference.
In the team’s February 28 game against the University Alaska Anchorage, Jandric recorded his first career hat trick, which included the game winning goal in the Nanooks 5-2 come-from-behind win over the Seawolves.
The Prince George, British Columbia, native was named to the All-WCHA Third Team as a sophomore and to the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman.
This year’s other first team honorees include Minnesota State forward Marc Michaelis, Bemidji State forward Adam Brady, Minnesota State defenseman Connor Mackey, Bowling Green defenseman Alec Rauhauser and Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay.
Jandric, Michaelis and Brady are now finalists for the 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player of the Year award, which will be announced today.
The UAF forward was also one of 18 Nanooks making the conference’s 2019-20 All-Academic team, reserved for athletes who have completed one full year of eligibility and held a 3.0 or above grade point average for the prior two semesters.
Joining Jandric on the list is Brennan Blaszczak, Tyler Cline, Colin Doyle, Caleb Hite, Kylar Hope, Chris Jandric, James LaDouce, Colton Leiter, Kyle Marino, Anton Martinsson, Jordan Muzzillo, Max Newton, Tristan Thompson, Troy Van Tetering, Antti Virtanen, Jack Weiss, Justin Young.
