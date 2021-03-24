A year after the Alaska State Basketball Tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school playoff basketball is finally set to take place.
The annual ASAA State Basketball Tournament brackets were released Sunday evening. We now know who will be plying and when. As far as the Fairbanks North Star Borough is concerned, there’s plenty of local teams to root for.
We’ll begin with the 3A girls bracket where two teams familiar to the Fairbanks area are set to go. The Valdez Lady Buccaneers are scheduled to tipoff their playoff season on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Middle School in Palmer. Their opponent? Kotzebue High School. According to MaxPreps, Valdez is 9-4 on the season while Kotzebue’s record was unavailable.
Earlier in the day, another Fairbanks school is set to play after winning the Aurora Conference two weeks ago. The Monroe Catholic Lady Rams are set to play this Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at Palmer Middle School. The Lady Rams will take on the Nome-Beltz Nanooks. Nome-Beltz’s record was not available but Monroe Catholic is 18-5 according to MaxPreps.
In the 4A girls bracket, there will be just one team from Fairbanks participating this year. The Lathrop Lady Malemutes are scheduled to tipoff this Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at Wasilla High School against Dimond High School. Records were not available for either school. Lathrop won the Mid Alaska Conference last week with a victory over West Valley. West Valley was not selected as the At-Large bid for the 4A tournament.
In the 3A boys bracket, there will be three local teams participating this year. We’ll start with Valdez, who made the tournament as the second place finisher in the Aurora Conference. The Bucs will play Anchorage Christian this Thursday at 3 p.m. at Colony High School. According to MaxPreps, Valdez is 7-9 this season while ACHS is 12-4.
The Fairbanks area got a nice surprise on Sunday evening when Delta High School was selected as an At-Large bid after finishing 3rd in the Aurora Conference Tournament two weeks ago. Their reward? A first round playoff date against Nome-Beltz this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Colony High School. Neither teams record was available from MaxPreps.
The third team from the area participating in the 3A tournament will be Monroe Catholic. The Rams were victorious in the Aurora Conference Championship game against Valdez two weeks ago to punch their ticket. The Rams will take on Grace Christian this Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at Colony High School. According to MaxPreps, Monroe is 20-2 this season while Grace Christian is 17-6.
Finally, there’s the boys 4A tournament. Only West Valley will be representing the Fairbanks area in this year’s tournament after the Wolfpack were victorious over Lathrop in the Mid Alaska Conference Championship last week. West Valley is scheduled to play Wasilla on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at Palmer High School. According to MaxPreps, West Valley is 16-3 this season while Wasilla’s record was not available. Lathrop did not qualify as an At-Large bid this season.
