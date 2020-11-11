It’s almost time. Finally. The Alaska Nanooks are ready to compete in their eighth and final season in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
The WCHA announced its pre-season poll, All-Conference team, player of the year and rookie of the year at its recent Media Day.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks were voted to finish seventh in the 10-team circuit and University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves ninth. The Minnesota State Mavericks were a unanimous pick for first after receiving all 10-votes by the media members.
Nanooks blue-liner Chris Jandric received two votes in the conference team balloting.
This year’s campaign will be completely different because of the COVID-19 virus. For the Nanooks, the games are starting two months later than usual. Following the annual Blue/Gold game, this year’s schedule will be 22 games instead of at least 34 contests. And the WCHA schedule is reduced to a single two-game set against the nine other league-members, down from 28 to 18 conference match-ups.
Erik Largen returns as head coach. This will be his third season. Joe Howe is back as assistant coach for his third season too and will be joined by newcomer Lenny Hofmann. Hofmann takes over for Karlis Zirnis, who joins former Nanooks head coach and now bench boss Lance West at Alabama-Huntsville. Zirnis will serve as associate head coach with his alma mater Chargers.
Last year’s team went 16-15-5 overall, 14-9-5-2 and 49 points in the WCHA standings. They earned the tie-breaker with the Bowling Green Falcons to finish fourth in the 10-team circuit and getting home ice for just the second time ever in the conference playoffs. Alaska collected at least a point against every team except Minnesota State. The Falcons swept the Nanooks by scores of 4-2 and 3-2 in the first-round of post-season play at the Carlson Center in March.
The Nanooks will play the 2020-21 season without top goaltender Anton Martinsson and the team’s leading-scorer, Steven Jandric. Both players have a year of eligibility left. Martinsson graduated, and Jandric graduated early. Both transferred to other schools and can play immediately without having to sit out a season. Martinsson heads back east to play for the Providence Friars from Hockey East. Jandric is at Denver, joining former Nanooks head coaches and now assistant coaches Tavis MacMillan and Dallas Ferguson in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
While Alaska loses 12 student-athletes to graduation, senior Max Newton is one of 17 returners from last year’s roster. Newton, who played in all 36 games last season, was second in team scoring with nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points. He has been named team captain for 2020-21.
Senior Justin Young, with 21 points and three game-winning scores, also returns.
Junior Chris Jandric, brother to Steven, returns to anchor a steady a defensive corp that will feature second-year players Roberts Kalkis and Markuss Komuls who now have a year of experience of NCAA Division I hockey under their belt.
Goaltending should be solid with Gustavs Grigals. One of six Latvians on the squad and now a junior, Grigals played 16 games last season and compiled seven wins, two shutouts, a save percentage of .906 and goals against average of 2.34. He will be pushed for playing time by sophomore Emil Gransoe and freshman Daniel Allin.
Fans could be in for a real treat this season. Last year’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs leading scorer Matt Koethe will be a part of the team this season. Koethe, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, averaged almost a point a game in 2019-20 with the Ice Dogs, registering 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points, including three short-handed goals and four game winners.
The Nanooks are scheduled to open the season with four non-conference contests, all against archrival UAA. The first two games will be played at the Patty Center Ice Arena on Dec. 4-5. Contests on Dec. 11-12 will be at the Seawolf Sports Center in Anchorage.
Alaska will open up the WCHA season Jan. 1-2 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with a two-game series against the Lake Superior State Lakers. The first home set will be the following weekend, Jan. 8-9 versus the Northern Michigan Wildcats.
There’s no official word from the university on where the league games will be played and if any fans will be allowed to attend. The Carlson Center, home to the ice hockey program, is currently serving as a COVID-19 emergency shelter.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.