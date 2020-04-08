There are some high school seniors in the Interior who were born the year, 2003, I first came to work at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Those seniors are graduating this year, when I’m also resigning as the sports editor of the only seven day a week daily newspaper in Alaska and the northernmost daily newspaper in the United States.
At 117 years old, it’s also one of the oldest companies in the state and the nation.
I’ve accepted an opportunity outside of the newspaper industry, for which I’ve worked since I was a 16-year-old apprentice photographer at the Lawton Constitution-Morning Press in Lawton, Oklahoma.
The apprenticeship was part of my industrial cooperative training class during my junior and senior years at Lawton High School.
My first day with the News-Miner was Jan. 20, 2003, starting here as a sports writer under then sports editor Bob Eley. I can’t thank him enough for helping me in the transition to sports editor in August 2013.
My last day at the News-Miner is Friday, but it won’t be the end of sports writing for me. I hope to gain occasional freelance opportunities.
I’ve gained a lot while working at the News-Miner:
• Countless coaches and athletes who became friends.
• Immeasurable networking.
• Things that make you say “wow!”
The group includes being asked to vote for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, college hockey’s most prestigious honor, and the John R. Wooden Memorial Award for men’s and women’s college basketball. Also, serving on the selection committee for the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame since its first induction class in 2006, and serving twice as a judge for the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Previously Published Contest.
• The experience of being a part of history, such as the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament — the Northeast Regional in Worcester, Massachusetts in March 2010 — and Barrow High School playing host to Delta Junction Huskies on a dirt field at Ilisagvik College in Utqiagvik in August 2006 in the first organized football game above the Arctic Circle.
I also can’t say thank you enough to coaches and athletes in the Interior, around the state and Outside who took time for interviews with me, whether in victory or defeat.
Thank you, also, to the awesome people I’ve worked with at the News-Miner.
Thank you, Fairbanks, the rest of the Interior and the rest of Alaska.
